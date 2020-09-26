Willie celebrates a touchdown to fans. The Kansas State Wildcats faced off against Arkansas State wolves on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Arkansas State beat Kansas State 35 to 31.

Willie the Wildcat celebrates a touchdown with fans during Kansas State's season opener at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 26. K-State went on the road and upset No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday.

NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas State did it again.

For the second year in a row, K-State stunned an Oklahoma squad ranked in the top five. The Wildcats authored their latest upset of the Sooners on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, as Blake Lynch nailed a 50-yard field goal with 4:32 to play to lift the visitors to a 38-35 victory.

The Sooners had two more drives in the final four minutes with a chance to tie or win, but K-State's defense came through both times. On the former, the Sooners elected to punt. On the latter, safety Jahron McPherson picked off Spencer Rattler to end the Sooners' final possession.

K-State (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) trailed 35-14 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

The Wildcats then scored 24 unanswered points to beat the Sooners on the road for the first time since 2014. Though K-State has had its share of success in Norman — it now is 3-2 in its past five visits dating back to 2012 — what it hadn't been able to do was taste victory over Oklahoma in consecutive years.

Until Saturday.

Coupled with last year's 48-41 win over a then-No. 5 Sooners squad, the Wildcats now boast back-to-back victories in the series for the first time since a five-game run from 1993 to 1997.

Saturday marks the first time in school history the Wildcats have beaten a top-three team in the Associated Press poll away from home.

