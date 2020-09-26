NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas State did it again.
For the second year in a row, K-State stunned an Oklahoma squad ranked in the top five. The Wildcats authored their latest upset of the Sooners on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, as Blake Lynch nailed a 50-yard field goal with 4:32 to play to lift the visitors to a 38-35 victory.
The Sooners had two more drives in the final four minutes with a chance to tie or win, but K-State's defense came through both times. On the former, the Sooners elected to punt. On the latter, safety Jahron McPherson picked off Spencer Rattler to end the Sooners' final possession.
K-State (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) trailed 35-14 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats then scored 24 unanswered points to beat the Sooners on the road for the first time since 2014. Though K-State has had its share of success in Norman — it now is 3-2 in its past five visits dating back to 2012 — what it hadn't been able to do was taste victory over Oklahoma in consecutive years.
Until Saturday.
Coupled with last year's 48-41 win over a then-No. 5 Sooners squad, the Wildcats now boast back-to-back victories in the series for the first time since a five-game run from 1993 to 1997.
Saturday marks the first time in school history the Wildcats have beaten a top-three team in the Associated Press poll away from home.
