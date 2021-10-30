Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah sacks TCU quarterback Chandler Morris in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. At the time, it was Anudike-Uzomah's sixth sack of the contest, setting K-State and Big 12 single-game records and tying the Division I mark. The NCAA later wiped away two of the sacks, however.
For three hours Saturday, Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah's name was atop the NCAA Division I record book after a performance for the ages against TCU. Anudike-Uzomah tallied 6.0 sacks, which tied the NCAA Division I single-game record.
After reviewing all six of his sacks, however, the NCAA wiped away two of them.
Both came on plays in which Anudike-Uzomah also forced fumbles.
That's where the statistical revision stemmed from, however.
In an email regarding the change, K-State's athletics department wrote that "since both plays carried a forced fumble that was recovered beyond the original line of scrimmage, both must go down as rushes — and not sacks — per NCAA rules."
That means two players remain at the top of the FBS charts for their single-game sack total of six: Western Michigan's Ameer Ismail (versus Ball State on Oct. 21, 2006) and Louisville's Elvis Dumervil (versus Kentucky on Sept. 4, 2005). Two FCS players also recorded 6.0 sacks in the same game: Southeastern Louisiana's Damien Huren (against Northern Colorado on Oct. 9, 2004) and Dayton's Pat Dowd (versus Drake on Nov. 9, 2013).
Of note, BYU's Shay Muirbrook also collected six sacks in the 1997 Cotton Bowl, but the NCAA did not recognize bowl-game statistics prior to 2002.
Still, even with two sacks knocked off Anudike-Uzomah's total Saturday, he still tied the Wildcats' single-game record; Chris Johnson also had four at Missouri in 2000. Anudike-Uzomah's total also are the most by a K-State player at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
In addition, he vaulted up the leaderboard for single-season sacks by a Wildcat, as he's just half a sack shy of entering the top 10.
Four former Wildcats hold the single-season program record of 11.5 sacks: Jordan Willis (2016), Ryan Mueller (2013), Ian Campbell (2006) and Nyle Wiren (1996).