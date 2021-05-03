Kansas State only had one player taken in this year’s NFL draft: Cincinnati selected defensive end Wyatt Hubert in the seventh round.
Shortly after the draft concluded Saturday, however, multiple Wildcats landed contracts as undrafted free agents, including:
• Tight end Briley Moore signed with the Tennessee Titans. After beginning his college career at Northern Iowa, Moore joined K-State as a graduate transfer last year. He caught 22 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. His three touchdown receptions tied for most on the team, while he finished second in catches and receiving yards.
• Cornerback AJ Parker inked a deal with the Detroit Lions. Parker appeared in 40 games with the Wildcats, collecting 144 tackles (8.5 for loss), six interceptions and 24 passes defended. He also blocked two punts, one against Oklahoma last season and another versus Texas in 2018. He played in nine of K-State’s 10 games this fall, totaling 39 tackles (3.5 for loss) to go along with an interception and four pass breakups.
• Linebacker Elijah Sullivan earned a fairly lucrative deal — by the standards of undrafted free agents — with the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Sullivan is guaranteed $125,000: $95,000 for his base salary and a $30,000 signing bonus. Sullivan spent six seasons with the Wildcats after signing in 2015. He made 24 starts during his career, racking up 144 tackles (7.5 for loss), two sacks, two interceptions and six passes defended. Sullivan also forced two fumbles and recovered one. He started all eight games he appeared in last season, earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention accolade after recording 40 tackles to go along with an interception and a defended pass.
• Defensive back Kiondre Thomas will try to latch on in Cleveland after signing with the Browns. Thomas, a graduate transfer from the University of Minnesota, arrived in Manhattan last year. He played in eight games last fall, starting each of the final four contests. Thomas notched 27 tackles (22 solo, five assisted) and four pass breakups.
Multiple Wildcats still are looking for spots as undrafted free agents as of Monday afternoon, however. That group includes defensive tackle Drew Wiley, linebacker Justin Hughes and kicker Blake Lynch.