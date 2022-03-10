Getting Brad Underwood here? That’s about a $9 million undertaking.
He’s easily fans’ top choice to replace Bruce Weber as the K-State head coach. The math of getting him here involves big numbers.
Underwood, the head coach at Illinois, is under contract there for five more years, having signed an extension last fall. His buyout — if he leaves to a non-Big 10 school like K-State — appears to amount to $7.9 million, according to public records.
His current salary is $4.1 million, scaling up to $4.5 million by the end of the five years. The current number is about $1.2 million more per year than Bruce Weber was set to make next year at K-State. So assuming Underwood doesn’t want to take a pay cut to take the job here, K-State would have to pay at least that.
Then there’s the fact that Bruce Weber is going to be paid $1 million as a form of a buyout, even though he resigned. So $7.9 million plus $1.2 million more in salary next year is $9.1 million in added expense in the next year, plus $1 million in the Weber buyout. That's a $10.1 million hit to the athletics budget, should K-State somehow pull it off.
K-State’s athletics budget is about $79 million per year. Football coach Chris Kleiman makes $3.1 million per year. The athletics budget is liable to come under pressure in future years as conference television contract payments decline with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas, and the expansion of the conference to 12 schools from 10. The effect of that shift is unknown.
Underwood, 58, is a 1987 K-State grad from McPherson who played sparingly for two seasons under Jack Hartman. He served as an assistant coach here under Frank Martin, then coached at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State before taking the job at Illinois in 2017. Illinois won the Big 10 title this season.