Kansas State's season took a hit four minutes into the Wildcats' Thursday night game against No. 11 Kentucky. How big of a hit remains to be seen.
Star center Ayoka Lee turned her left ankle coming down from attempting to block a jump shot in the first quarter. Lee immediately crumpled as soon as she hit the ground, letting out a shriek in the process.
K-State's star center needed to be helped off the floor without putting weight on the ankle. After getting it taped on the bench, Lee tested it out, walking around behind the basket and even jogging at on point.
Throughout it all, Lee could be seen shaking her head. When she came out of the locker room, she was on crutches with an ice pack wrapped around her ankle.
"I don't (know her status)," head coach Jeff Mittie said after the game. "She's on crutches."
Lee was replaced by centers Taylor Lauterbach and Ashley Ray for the remainder of the game. The pair combined to score five points and grab seven rebounds.
Lee is unquestionably K-State's most important player from a production standpoint. A preseason All-Big 12 First Team member, Lee averaged 15.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game as a freshman. Her efforts were enough to be named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
Now, the Wildcats' will potentially have to play without her during the most condense part of their season. K-State next plays Saturday at Central Arkansas. The game is the second of a six games inside the next two weeks on Kansas State's schedule.
K-State is also dealing with injury issues in its guard corps. Junior guard Savannah Simmons has yet to play this season, as she is dealing with a lingering calf injury.
Then, on Wednesday, freshman guard Jada Moore had a finger on her right hand stepped on during practice. The impact broke the finger and forced Moore into a cast. She did not dress for Thursday night's game.
With the preseason opt-out of forward Emma Chapman, it is very possible that K-State could have four of its 14 players on the roster unavailable on Saturday and beyond.
"We haven't been the luckiest. ..." Mittie said. "We've had a few (injuries). We'll see. I think (Lee) is able to put a little pressure on it but obviously not able to go."