NCAA Providence Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Providence forward Clifton Moore (21) battle for a rebound during the first half of a first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

 Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kentucky’s star center and the 2021 Naismith National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe, offers a daunting and imposing challenge for the Kansas State men Sunday afternoon. 

Tshiebwe leads the country in rebounds with 13.5 boards per game and he just came off a 25-rebound performance versus Providence in the opening round of the tournament. Those 25 were the most in Kentucky’s storied NCAA Tournament history and the most by any team in a NCAA Tournament game since 1977.

Tags

Recommended for you