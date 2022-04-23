UC Irvine hit five home runs in a 16-7 drubbing of Kansas State Saturday afternoon.
The Anteaters (22-14, 9-6 Big West) put runners on base in every inning and scored in five of the first six frames, finishing with 16 hits. They entered the game with just 25 homers in 35 games, but Ben Fitzgerald and Thomas McCaffrey each left the yard twice thanks to a driving wind at their backs.
“It was a tough day, playing from behind right from the get-go,” said Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes. “The conditions were conducive to a comeback and to be able to close a large margin, but you’ve got to throw some zeroes there to let your offense go to work.”
The Wildcats (20-18, 3-9 Big 12) hit four homers of their own and scored five of their seven runs off the long ball.
UC Irvine took a 3-0 lead when McCaffrey hit his first home run of the day in the top of the first , but K-State responded with a two-run shot from Jeff Heinrich in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 3-2.
Heinrich finished the game 3-for-5 and now has eight hits in his last four games.
“He’s a veteran guy, he’s got a veteran approach at the plate,” Hughes said. “...He’s a guy we need to get hot — which we have — and to keep him hot. The more comfortable he feels up there, adjusting to people’s plan of attack, he could be a force.”
The Anteaters put up a five spot in the top of the second on a three-run homer by Fitzgerald and a two-RBI double by McCaffrey. The Wildcats got a solo home run from Justin Mitchell in the bottom of the second to make it an 8-3 UC Irvine lead.
K-State starting pitcher Connor McCullough (3-2) lasted just two innings, allowing eight runs on six hits, two walks and two hit batters. He came into the game having given up 20 earned runs in 53 1/3 innings this season.
“Connor McCullough just didn’t have great stuff today, but in his defense, he’s not feeling great,” Hughes said. “A lot of kids would have asked out of that outing today, but he’s a team guy and he’s tough. He went out and pitched when he wasn’t 100%, and I appreciate that. He’ll be the last one to make an excuse out of that, but that’s the truth.”
Christian Ruebeck came on in relief in the third inning, making his first appearance since April 9. He went three innings and gave up six runs on six hits.
McCaffrey and Fitzgerald both homered again in the Anteaters’ five-run top of the fourth and K-State’s Nick Goodwin hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, but by then, the Wildcats trailed 13-4.
After Goodwin’s homer, they loaded the bases with one out. However, Kaelen Culpepper popped out and Dominic Johnson struck out, spoiling an opportunity to get back in the game.
Brendan Jones singled in the seventh to add two runs for K-State and Raphael Pelletier tallied a pinch hit solo home run in the eighth.
“We’ve got to do a better job offensively with those conditions and adjust to game plans that we have,” Hughes said. “We weren’t able to do that, but credit to Irvine for expanding and expanding and putting the game away.”
Five underclassmen closed out the game on the mound for the Wildcats. Sophomore Elijah Dale followed the sophomore Ruebeck, and allowed three runs on three hits in one inning. Freshman Grant Nicholson and sophomores Landry Wideman and Nico Rodriguez pitched an inning apiece and each held the Anteaters scoreless. It was Nicholson’s college debut.
“Great opportunity for Christian Ruebeck and Eli Dale and Landry Wideman and Nico Rodriguez,” Hughes said. “Those guys want to expand their role in our program. Here you go. When it counts, let’s see what you can do. … Any one of those guys has enough talent and they could have went on a run and we could have put up some zeroes.”
K-State and UC Irvine will play the rubber match of their three-game series Sunday at 11 a.m.