Another legendary Kansas State football player is set to be honored with a commemorative bobblehead. Tyler Lockett, one of the best pass-catchers in program history, now has a bobblehead of his own. The bobblehead, which is being sold by FOCO, launched Wednesday.
Only 144 Lockett bobbleheads will be produced; they will sell for $50 at foco.com.
The hand painted bobblehead, which is eight inches tall, features Lockett standing in front of Bill Snyder Family Stadium in the No. 16 jersey he made famous during his time with the Wildcats from 2011 to 2014. Lockett’s name is written across the base of the bobblehead.
Lockett is the second former K-State great to be honored with a bobblehead this year. In April, the athletics department announced a bobblehead of former running back Darren Sproles will be made available to fans who are season ticket holders for the 2021 football season.
The bobblehead is the second commemorative item featuring Lockett to come out this month. In conjunction with the Fulton Street Books & Coffee shop in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla., Lockett released a series of 16 bookmarks with his likeness on one side and a fact about Black history in Oklahoma on the other.
Half of the proceeds from the bookmarks will go to Fulton Street, the only Black-owned bookstore in Tulsa. The other half be given to Black-owned businesses in Oklahoma; Lockett will choose those businesses along with his uncle, former K-State receiver Aaron Lockett. (The elder Lockett helped to start the project.)
Tyler Lockett, who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks, still holds numerous K-State receiving records — 11 in all — ranking first in career receptions (249), yards (3,710), touchdowns (29), 100-yard games (17) and most consecutive 100-yard performances (five). He also has the top two single-game marks for receiving yards: He tallied 278 versus Oklahoma State in 2013 and 237 against Texas that same season.