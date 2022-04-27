Two Kansas State linebackers entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Sophomore walk-on Kienen Gaskin and redshirt freshman Gaven Haselhorst are leaving the program. GoPowercat's Ryan Wallace reported Gaskin's entry on Wednesday while Haselhorst announced his transfer in a post on Twitter.
Haselhorst, a Hays native, was considered to be the No. 5 prospect in the state of Kansas according to the 247Sports Composite scale when he signed as a member of the 2021 class.
At Hays High, he was a standout defensive end who registered over 200 tackles in his career to go along with 54 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
"First off, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to continue my educational and athletic career at K-State," Haselhorst said in a tweet. "I would also like to thank (head coach Chris Klieman), and the whole K-State staff for giving me this opportunity to play the game I love. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with (four) years of eligibility."
During spring practice, linebackers coach Steve Stanard was asked about 6-foot, 224-pound Haselhorst's progress toward earning some playing time this fall and Stanard told the Mercury that the freshman still had a ways to go.
"Gaven's a guy who played defensive end in high school," Stanard said. "If all you've ever done is come of the edge and now you have to follow key progression and different alignments and not just line up on the line of scrimmage and put your hand on the ground. So he's going through that. He's also learning how much time you've got to put in to learn a new position. He's young and he's going through those growing pains. He's going to have to figure it out if this is going to be the position for him. ... The thing with Gaven is he can run and he works hard. Right now, he's got a lot on his plate trying to learn all of this and you can't just learn it in the 45 minutes that we get in the meeting room. You've got to put in a lot of time on your own. The unrequired. And he's learning how to do that."
Gaskin, a Lee's Summit, Mo. product, saw the field in 10 games during the 2021 season, mostly on special teams, but did get some time at linebacker versus TCU where he recorded his first and only tackle.
Haselhorst and Gaskin join Branden Jennings and Davonte Pritchard as linebackers who have left the Wildcat program since the beginning of 2022.