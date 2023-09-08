Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knows a winner when he sees one.
Apart from his more recent success in Manhattan, the fifth-year coach won four national titles and lost just six games total in five seasons at the helm of North Dakota State.
So when a team like Troy (Ala.) — who comes into Saturday’s game as winners of their last 12 games, the second-longest winning streak in the nation behind back-to-back national champion Georgia — is on the schedule, the Wildcat head coach has a pretty decent idea of mindset required to have that kind of success.
“(They have a) belief and confidence with just feeling they’re always going to win,” Klieman said. “When you have success, you feel like you’re going to find a way to win, and they won a number of close games last year. … I firmly believe it’s gonna be a four-quarter game. These guys are going to really believe that they can win because they’ve done it before.”
The Wildcats come into Saturday’s game with two losses in the last three seasons versus teams from the “Group of Five” conferences (American, Sun Belt, MAC, Mountain West and Conference USA). They fell to a Tulane team who ended the season with a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, and opened the 2020 season, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a close loss to Arkansas State.
When asked if there are any lessons to be learned from those losses, Klieman said that while there are always lessons to learn, the focus heading into Saturday’s game is on his teams’ preparation, not the past.
“(Troy) is a really good football team and could beat a number of teams because of their depth and because of their ability,” Klieman said. “So for us, it’s still about us. We have to take care of making sure that we’re prepared, not only schematically for the things we’re going to see, but emotionally and physically as well.”
Despite the fact that the Trojans lost players that combined for 224 starts on defense last season, Troy still comes in with plenty of talent and experience on that end.
Their defense carried them through a lot of last season, include victories in five games while scoring 18 points or fewer, the first team to do that in the country since at least 2000. They also lead the country in turnovers forced since the start of the 2016 season.
“Defensively, I think they’re very aggressive,” Klieman said. “They tackle well, they’re opportunistic. … That’s a sign of a culture that expects to win, not hopes to win.”
The secondary is led by senior cornerback Reddy Steward, a ballhawk with three pick-sixes, the second most of any active FBS player.
But the real bread-and-butter is the Trojans’ defensive line, led by senior Richard Jibunor, who is the active FBS leader in sacks, solo sacks, sack yards and tackle for loss yards. He’s ranks fourth in forced fumbles and 12th in tackles for loss.
“It’s definitely something we talk about,” senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe said. “(Jibunor) is a tremendous pass rusher. I think (offensive coordinator Collin Klein) will do a good job if we need to scheme around him, or maybe have an extra back in, or maybe a tight end chip here and there. With those high caliber players, you usually try to eliminate them as much as you can.”
But even if you find a way to slow down Jibunor, you have to contend with the likes of T.J. Jackson, one of just 16 players nationally to record at least 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles on the year.
The preseason first team All-Sun Belt selection was suspended for the season opener and when asked, head coach Jon Sumrall would not confirm whether or not he’d be available on Saturday.
In addition, fellow junior defensive lineman Javon Solomon was a second team All-Sun Belt preseason selection coming into this season after grabbing 4.5 sacks last season as a sophomore.
“They’re extremely well coached,” Klein said. “They tackle well, you don’t see a lot of missed tackles that turn into bleeding yardage and big plays. They’ve got good scheme. They’ve got obviously a lot of experience and have a championship pedigree, so I think it’s gonna be a big challenge for us.”
The Wildcats and the Trojans are scheduled to kick-off Saturday at 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.