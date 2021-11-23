In this file photo, trainers tend to Kansas State defensive end Spencer Trussell (40) after he went down with an injury during a scrimmage at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on April 13, 2019. Head coach Chris Klieman said he hopes Trussell is able to play Friday against Texas.
Klieman said McPherson will be a "game-time decision" Friday.
"I don't know if 'J-Mac' will be able to play, but he's going to try like heck because he wants it," Klieman said. "He's only got a few more games left that he knows he's going to play. We got better news on 'J-Mac' (Sunday). We didn't think the news was going to be good, but it came back much, much better."
The hope, Klieman said, is to work in McPherson during this week's practices and see how he responds.
"J-Mac’s a guy who, even if he doesn't practice a whole lot, he knows (the defense) inside and out, and would provide us (with experience), whether it's 20 plays or 60 plays," Klieman said. "He's in good enough shape. I don't think it's going to be 80 degrees down there. So if he can play, he'll play.”
Ervin, Deuce Vaughn's backup, also exited last week's game with an undisclosed injury. Klieman did not provide any information about the nature of Ervin's ailment, but said the team hopes to "learn more about him" as the week progresses.
"Our offensive line and our defensive line came through healthy," said Klieman, referring to the home setback to the Bears. "Linebackers and running backs, everybody came through healthy there — with the exception of Joe.”
A fourth-year junior, Trussell moved into the starting lineup at one defensive end spot following Khalid Duke's season-ending injury. He did not suit up last week.
"We hope to get Spencer Trussell back," Klieman said. "That's the positive side, because we need Spence back. He ran (Sunday), so that could give us a little bit of a lift getting another defensive lineman."