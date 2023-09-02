Two projected starters for Kansas State did not see the field in Saturday's blowout win over Southeast Missouri.
Junior free safety Marques Sigle, a transfer from North Dakota State, and Keagan Johnson, a senior wide receiver transfer from Iowa, were both on the sideline Saturday night, despite being listed on the pregame depth chart.
Head coach Chris Klieman said that Johnson wasn't healthy enough to see the field and Sigle was serving a one-game suspension.
Klieman said Johnson battled injury throughout the week in practice, and while there was a hope that'd he'd be healthy enough to play by Saturday, the Wildcats chose to sideline the senior, delaying his the Wildcat debut for another week.
"He just was not available today," Klieman said. "He got nicked up in practice earlier this week. It's not severe. We'll kind of be day-by-day with him."
Sigle suited up to play Saturday but did not see the field.
Klieman did not go into the detail on Sigle's suspension, but kept it fairly positive in postgame. Coaches have raved about the junior transfer all offseason, and that did not stop in postgame when Klieman seemed confident that Sigle would be suited up again and ready to play when the Wildcats host Troy next week.
"(Sigle) is going to be our starting free safety next week and I'm excited for him because he's a really good football player," Klieman said.
Other players who came into the game with injury concerns like defensive tackle Uso Seumalo, wide receiver Seth Porter and middle linebacker Daniel Green all played a fair number of snaps, especially in the first half.