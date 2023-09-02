09062023-mer-spt-kstatefb-3
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman walks off the field after the Wildcats’ 45-0 non-conference win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Two projected starters for Kansas State did not see the field in Saturday's blowout win over Southeast Missouri. 

Junior free safety Marques Sigle, a transfer from North Dakota State, and Keagan Johnson, a senior wide receiver transfer from Iowa, were both on the sideline Saturday night, despite being listed on the pregame depth chart. 

