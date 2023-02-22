Gabby Gregory and Sarah Shematsi grew up on separate continents and began their college basketball careers at different schools, but the winds of fate have brought them together to Kansas State.
The two senior transfers, who joined the Wildcats ahead of the 2022-23 season, have become household names inside Bramlage Coliseum, leading a squad that suddenly found itself sorely in need of veteran leadership after All-America senior center Ayoka Lee underwent season-ending knee surgery in August.
Ironically, it was Lee who played a significant role in both Gregory’s and Shematsi’s decisions to come to K-State in the first place.
Gregory played against Lee during her three seasons at Oklahoma — and was on the opposing sideline last year when Lee scored an NCAA-record 61 points against the Sooners. As much as she wanted to hate the Wildcats’ 6-foot-6 standout, Gregory found that Lee’s affable nature made it impossible.
“Going from playing against her to having the opportunity to play with her, I thought, was really cool,” Gregory said.
Lee plans to return for a final season in 2023-24, and consequently, so does Gregory.
Shematsi won’t get that opportunity because this is her last year of eligibility. When Shematsi entered the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons at LSU, Lee hosted her during her visit to Manhattan. That experience — plus her interactions with the coaching staff — made the choice to come to K-State a no-brainer.
But Lee’s absence meant Gregory and Shematsi had to adapt their roles on the team. At 6-foot-2, Shematsi became the primary center, although she doesn’t often post up on the low block the way Lee did because the Wildcats shifted their offensive identity away from the inside-out game to be more of a perimeter-shooting team. She’s putting up an average of six points and four boards per game.
Gregory, meanwhile, knew she’d need to up her contributions to help make up for the loss of Lee’s average of 22 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season. Gregory has done that with aplomb, sitting at second in the Big 12 Conference with 19.7 points per game and second on the team with 5.3 rebounds per game.
Their journeys to K-State were vastly different. In terms of mileage, Gregory — who is a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma — had a much shorter one than Shematsi, who originally hails from Annecy, France.
Shematsi had traveled to the United States for vacation as a kid, so she wasn’t completely unfamiliar with the country when she flew across the Atlantic Ocean to attend South Plains College in Levelland, Texas, at age 18. It also helped that she wasn’t the only French player on her junior college team.
In her two years as a Lady Texan, she averaged double-figure scoring and helped South Plains go 33-1 in 2019-20. Shematsi then moved on to play for two seasons at LSU under former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, where she averaged 2.3 points per game in 35 contests.
She opted to spend her final COVID season in Manhattan, where head coach Jeff Mittie had tried to recruit her out of junior college. It was her third different college team in the U.S., and this time there wasn’t anyone from her country on the roster.
“Each new team needs time to adapt to you and you need time to adapt to the team,” Shematsi said. “It took maybe a month before my teammates really got to know me. But I was lucky enough that these girls are good people overall.”
She made quick connections with her Spanish teammate Gisela Sanchez — Shematsi speaks Spanish as well as English and French — as well as Rebekah Dallinger, who’s from Australia. They bonded over the experience of playing internationally and far from home.
Shematsi’s biggest difficulty has been the language barrier. While she can communicate in English well enough, she’s not a native speaker. Fortunately for her, she’s passionate about learning languages, so the experience of playing in North America has been a benefit.
For Gregory, the challenges haven’t been quite the same. She’s only about 300 miles away from home — much closer than the nearly 5,000 miles separating Shematsi from her family — and is a lifelong Midwesterner.
That’s not to say it’s been a cakewalk. She was the Sooners’ second-leading scorer with 16.6 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21, and was a unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman Team pick in 2019-20 with an average of 11.3 points per game. However, an injury plagued her junior season, keeping her out of Oklahoma’s entire non-conference schedule and dropping her playing time from 37.5 minutes per game as a sophomore to just 7.9 minutes per game in 2021-22.
Hall of Fame head coach Sherry Cole — for whom it was Gregory’s dream to play as a kid — retired after the 2020-21 season, and Gregory found that she simply didn’t enjoy her time in Norman under new head coach Jennie Baranczyk quite as much. That, coupled with her diminishing time on the court, led Gregory to believe it was time for a change.
She entered the transfer portal after last season, and the first person to call her was K-State assistant Ebony Gilliam, whom Gregory described as “ecstatic.”
“I had talked to all of the K-State people before; Ebony had recruited me when I was in high school, I had talked to Coach Mittie, had done all the recruiting stuff with them before,” Gregory said. “Going into it a second time and seeing how excited they were … made it a really easy decision just to go with K-State.”
Gregory found it a bummer that she wouldn’t get to play with Lee this year, but sharing less of the spotlight has allowed her to show off her abilities. And with the Wildcats being such a young team, her Big 12-level experience was vital with the loss of Lee. Luckily for K-State, Gregory finds leadership to be a natural role for her.
But was the performance she’s had this season with the Wildcats something she saw coming?
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, just because I know the work that I put in, how hard I have worked,” she said. “I know the caliber of player that I am. It’s not that I expected to do it, but I would say I wasn’t surprised by it.”
And for what it’s worth, Gregory’s former coach at Oklahoma is pleased to see her being successful in purple.
“It was one of those unique situations, obviously, with her last year in our program and wanting something different,” Baranzcyk said. “There’s mutual respect, I think. She’s done a great job. She really has. There’s no ill will. We want her to be really happy We want her to do well, and it looks like she’s doing that. … Especially this year when they’re missing Ayoka Lee, I think she’s been a pretty good fit here.”
