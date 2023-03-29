New Kansas State running back and Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward may have just arrived on campus prior to the spring semester, but he had caught the eye of running backs’ coach Brian Anderson several months prior.
In a Friday night game, Ward and the Seminoles were playing Louisville in the third week of the college football season and while flipping channels that night, Anderson tuned in to the ACC scuffle.
A 5-foot-10, 194-pound junior running back came alive in that game, rushing for 126 yards on 10 carries, including a season-long rush of 46 yards. Months later, after Wildcat star running back Deuce Vaughn officially announced that he was entering the NFL Draft, Anderson knew exactly where to turn to help bolster his talented but young crop of running backs heading into next season.
“After going through a lot of different backs (in the portal), I did go visit a couple of kids, but I didn’t know if they were going to be the right ones ability-wise, fit-wise, those kinds of things,” Anderson said. “I remember vividly watching Florida State play Louisville this past year, and I’m like, ‘Who’s this kid? This kid Ward, he’s a big time player.’ And all of the sudden, I started hearing rumblings that this kid might be going into the portal and BAM, he pops in. Right when he went in, I got a hold of him right away.”
Ward ended his time at Florida State with 1,404 all purpose yards, including 628 rushing yards. He has 12 career touchdowns.
The Plant City, Florida native had an opportunity to be the Seminoles main ball-carrier through the 2022 season, but an injury sidelined him, allowing another back to jump Ward for the top job for the rest of the year.
After entering the portal, the senior chose K-State over interest from Auburn, Colorado, Arizona State, Tennessee and South Carolina.
So far in the short time that the Wildcats’ have been in spring practice, coaches have been impressed by Ward’s quickness and his ability to learn and adapt.
“His short-area quickness is outstanding,” offensive coordinator Collin Klein said. “His ability to start and stop and find holes if something changes in the blocking scheme and he has to make a quick adjustment that was unanticipated is impressive. He’s able to start and stop very, very well. He’s just a fantastic young man on top of that. His demeanor is outstanding. His work ethic has been good. I’m so glad he’s here.”
“He’s very quick,” Anderson said. “ You can see that from his film at Florida State. He can make people miss at the line of scrimmage and at the second and third level. He has good patience and has a sudden burst to him. I’m looking forward to getting him completely healthy in fall camp and in the summer and seeing if he can continue to build on what he’s already good at.”
The Wildcats’ will be asking Ward to do some things differently, including having a larger role in the passing game.
“Football is football,” Anderson said. “You’re gonna run inside zone, you’re gonna run outside zone, but I think the gap scheme stuff is new for him. Catching balls out of the backfield is a little bit new for him as far as the route running stuff, but I think he’s the kind of kid that will take on a challenge and do a really good job with that.”
The plan is for Ward to team with sophomore running back D.J. Giddens as a one-two punch for the Wildcat offense this season.
Last season, the Junction City High graduate had 518 yards on 89 carries and six touchdowns to go along with eight catches for 98 yards.
“His confidence showed on the field week-to-week, game-to-game throughout the whole season, but especially down the stretch,” Klein said. “Every one of us as a staff had outstanding, unbelievable confidence in him when he did get his chances to make plays. He’s a different back than Deuce, clearly, but we think he could be an absolutely special player and have outstanding production for sure.”
“He’s continued the development of his football IQ,” Anderson said. “I think that the biggest thing for all these kids is just continuing to build your resume as far as what you know about the game of football. I think once guys get comfortable, then you start seeing their abilities go to another level. So I think he’s continuing to ask those questions, watch film, and continue to see things from afar and I think he’s just going to continue to get better as a football player.”
Rounding out the running back room behind Ward and Giddens are a bunch of younger or inexperienced guys fighting for time on the field, including junior college transfer Anthony Frias and Air Force transfer and Lenexa native La’James White
“Guys are competing at a high level,” Anderson said. “Anthony Frias is doing a really good job, La’James White is doing a great job. The thing that helped those guys out is they had a guy in the room the last two years (in Deuce Vaughn) they could learn from. He set the tone on how to prepare and how to take notes, and those kinds of things. And so now they’re just trying to continue to get comfortable with what they’re doing, and playing at a high level and getting those guys to play fast. That’s important to making sure they know what they’re doing and feel comfortable with it.”