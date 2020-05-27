Kaosi Ezeagu won't be relegated to an observer any longer.
Ezeagu, who joined Kansas State's men's basketball program in the middle of last season, received a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to play immediately once the 2020-21 campaign begins.
A 6-foot-10, 245-pound transfer from Texas-El Paso, Ezeagu enrolled at K-State in January. He was permitted to practice with the team but couldn't play in games. Prior to Wednesday's waiver, it was expected that Ezeagu would have to sit out during the fall 2020 semester before becoming eligible to play in spring 2021. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
K-State head coach Bruce Weber announced the news of the waiver Wednesday.
“We are excited for Kaosi that he was able to gain this waiver and become immediately eligible,” Weber said in a release. “When we signed him, I thought he filled a big need, giving us an older, experienced big guy that has played Division I basketball. He made big strides on the court and in the weight room this past semester and helped raise the physicality and competitive spirit in practice. He really helped push (departing senior) Mak (Mawien) down the stretch. We are appreciative to Coach (Rodney) Terry, his staff and UTEP for supporting this waiver.”
In his lone season at UTEP in 2018-19, Ezeagu appeared in all 29 of the Miners games, averaging 3.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 12.4 minutes per game. He led the team in field goal percentage (56.9; 37-for-65) and blocked shots (24). Ezeagu scored in double figures twice, finishing with 10 against Texas-Permian Basin on Nov. 16, 2018, before posting a career best 12 points against Middle Tennessee State on March 6, 2019.
Ezeagu began to establish himself late in the 2018-19 season, starting UTEP's final seven games.
A native of the Bahamas, Ezeagu went to prep school in Brampton, Ontario, where he developed into one of the best players in Canada. The only player in his league to average a double-doube ( 11.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game) in 2017-18, he was the National Preparatory Association's Defensive Player of the Year. He also was the co-MVP of the Signature All-Canadian Showcase.
Ezeagu will be one of a whopping eight newcomers who will take the floor for the first time as a Wildcat next season. That group includes a pair of community college transfers (guard Rueadale “Rudi” Williams and forward Carlton Linguard) and five high school signees (forwards Davion Bradford and Seryee Lewis along with guards Luke Kasubke, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack).
K-State's seven-man recruiting class ranks among the best in the country, with Rivals.com placing it No. 17 nationally and 247Sports tabbing it No. 30. It is the highest-ranked class of Weber's tenure and the best since recruiting rankings have been kept.
Bradford, Miguel and Pack rank among Rivals' top 150 players in the 2020 class while 247Sports considers Williams and Linguard two of nation's best community college players. Williams is No. 4 in 247Sports' rankings, with Linguard coming in at No. 12.