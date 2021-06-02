Reggie Stubblefield won’t be joining Kansas State’s football program after all.
Stubblefield, formerly a defensive back at Prairie View A&M, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he no longer would be enrolling at K-State.
“I want to thank my family, friends, Prairie View A&M and Kansas State athletic departments and coaching staffs for working with me consistently through this process,” he wrote. “I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to play this game of football and all the success it has brought me throughout my career.
“However, life isn’t always filled with glory; it’s situations of hardship (that) build you to become stronger in the future.”
Stubblefield said that because K-State isn’t in the cards anymore, he “will now be solely focusing my time and work ethic toward” the 2022 NFL draft.
“I have worked long and hard for this opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work and attack this process with extreme integrity, dignity and focus,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone for the continuous support, and now the real work begins.”
Stubblefield was a team captain at Prairie View A&M, playing in 45 games as a Panther. He collected 141 tackles and four interceptions during his time at the Prairie View, Texas-based school.
Stubblefield told GoPowercat on Wednesday that the reason he won’t be moving to Manhattan involved multiple factors.
Both his academics and football-specific issues played a part.
“But I don’t want to get into much depth (about that),” he told the site. “I was supposed to be there on Monday, but some paperwork didn’t go through. K-State football and the coaches wanted me and it just didn’t work out right now.
“I can’t thank ‘Coach K’ (Chris Klieman) and the guys enough They truly have something special building at K-State and I’m excited for the program this fall.”
Stubblefield was expected to fight for playing time in the Wildcats’ secondary this fall.
He was going to be the seventh transfer K-State added to its roster since the 2020 campaign concluded. The others are wide receiver Kade Warner (Nebraska), tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe (Illinois), defensive tackle Timmy Horne (Charlotte), linebacker Eric Munoz (Utah State) and defensive backs Julius Brents (Iowa) and Russ Yeast (Louisville).