Sitting at a podium in Bramlage Coliseum's media room moments after scoring 17 points in a losing effort, Mike McGuirl didn't bother to hide his disgust.
His Kansas State club, he said, lacked "toughness and discipline." UNLV, which entered Saturday's game winless, exceeded K-State in both departments, he said.
And he felt that was the difference in the game, one the Wildcats lost 68-58.
"We need to be more locked in," said McGuirl, who went 5-for-13 from the field, 5 of 6 at the free throw line and was the lone K-State player to finish with a double-digit scoring output. "That's crunch time, where the game is won. ... That's where we let it go, and that's where we've got to improve."
K-State head coach Bruce Weber didn't dispute any of McGuirl's assessments. On the contrary. He echoed them. From his vantage point on the sideline, Weber saw a Runnin' Rebels squad out-tough his team. It was particularly frustrating to Weber that UNLV beat K-State to countless "50/50 balls" in the second half.
"When it gets tough in the game, we cannot melt down. We have to execute," he said. "We have to get good shots."
The Wildcats (1-3) never led Saturday. The Rebels (1-4), who arrived in Manhattan fresh an 0-for-3 showing at the Maui Invitational Tournament — moved to Asheville, N.C., this year because of the coronavirus pandemic making travel to Hawaii dicey — somehow had fresher legs than the hosts in the early going, scoring the first seven points of the contest.
"They made tough shots," McGuirl said, "and I think that's how they got us right away."
Though K-State tied the game on three occasions in the first half, it never edged ahead.
It went into the break trailing 31-30, much to Weber's chagrin.
"I thought we should have been in the lead at halftime," he said, noting he asked his players to raise their hands if they missed a layup in the opening 20 minutes. "And about five raised their hands."
After returning to the floor, UNLV played at a higher clip, extending its lead to 11 (52-41) with 11:32 to play. But the Wildcats clawed back within three, 56-53, following a pair of free throws from McGuirl with only 5:55 to go.
It was all Rebels the rest of the way, though, as they outscored the Wildcats 12-5 in the final five minutes.
With three losses in their first four games, McGuirl said the Wildcats can't start feeling sorry for themselves.
Opponents will give no quarter.
"We've got to stay with the right mindset," he said. "We can't fold. We've got to come back and learn from it next time we come out on this court."