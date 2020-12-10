After the first 1-4 start for Kansas State in more than five decades, in the moments after a dreadful 81-68 home loss to winless Division II program Fort Hays State on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Weber preached a message of positivity.
Mike McGuirl, the lone senior on this season’s roster, agreed with the sentiment.
“It’s a great message, because (there’s) too much BS right now,” he said. “I could say that’s on me, because as a leader, I’ve allowed it. It’s happening. It’s going on. It can’t anymore. ... Everybody’s got to be all in. We’ve got to improve, get better and listen.”
McGuirl expanded upon the problems he’s seen recently envelop the team.
“Like, ‘BS’ to me is worrying about, say, a person misses (passing to you) when you’re open, when really you’re not in help defense or you’re not in the right spot, You’re not on help side,” he said. “Things like that, those are the little things. If you’re worried about the wrong things, that’s BS. Everybody has to worry about the right things, and the things that affect winning. If we do that, we’ll get better. I’m sure of that.”
During the preseason, Weber praised how tight knit the young team — one featuring seven players who weren’t even in Manhattan last season — already had become. Things changed as the season began in earnest. When the team hit adversity during practice, Weber said things have been thrown into disarray.
“Everyone is trying to figure out what they are and what their role is,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Again, it’s my job to make sure they understand their roles.”
Weber then turned to science.
“I always say there’s an old term in biology: ‘osmosis.’ I hope they learn their role by osmosis,” he said. “That’s the seeping of a substance through a membrane. You hope it goes into their brain and they learn their role. But if they don’t, you’ve got to drill it into them. That’s what we’re going to have to figure out.”
After Tuesday’s game, in which Fort Hays led wire to wire, Weber acknowledged that after a loss — regardless of the opponent — he’s humbled.
He hopes his players feel the same as they turn their attention toward Friday night’s game versus Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“Obviously, I hope they’re humble. I hope they’re ready to listen,” Weber said. “I hope they want to buy in. As we said, the good thing in basketball (is) we play (Friday), and I’m positive we’ll play a lot better.”
Weber also shared the gist of the postgame message McGuirl referenced.
"'Hey guys, you come back (Thursday). This is sad. It's embarrassing. It's my fault. I'm the head coach. I haven't done a good enough job helping you. We can't make any excuses. We've got to come back with a great attitude (Thursday) and get ready for Wisconsin-Milwaukee. That's all we can control right now. It's disappointing, but we can change that on Friday night and then next Tuesday and then moving forward,'" Weber said he told his team, before setting his sights on the unsettled present. "But we've got to figure some things out, there's no doubt."
First and foremost, McGuirl said, the Wildcats must solve their issues defensively. The Wildcats are allowing 72.6 points per game, most in the Big 12 among the eight schools that have played at least four contests. (Oklahoma has allowed 81 points per game, but it only has had three games so far.)
That 72.6 points-permitted average would be the most the Wildcats ever have allowed over the course of a season in Weber's nine-year tenure. There's only been one season in his 22 years as a head coach one of his team even has given up 70 per game: In 2000-01, in his third season at Southern Illinois, the Salukis allowed 72 a night.
McGuirl said there were two issues in Tuesday's loss: effort, and being out of position.
There's only one answer.
"You've got to want to do it, and you've got to be consistent with it," he said. "The fact that we didn't from the start of the game, as the game goes on, we're probably going to slack more. So from the start of the game, we were bad, so it just got worse. Like I said, that's on me. I didn't come out with the right intensity on defense. I bet if I came out better on defense, the more intensity everybody else would have. But that's what it is: It's intensity, it's wanting to do it, because we're taught the right way. The coaches teach us the right way. Everything else is on us."
McGuirl, one of just four players who appeared in a game last season still on the roster — the others being the sophomore trio of DaJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy — was able to find one silver lining in a 2020-21 campaign that's started in disappointing fashion.
He can continue telling his young teammates that "it's a long season." And even as embarrassing as the wire-to-wire defeat to Fort Hays was, McGuirl reminds the newcomers that "our season didn't end" Tuesday.
"The beautiful thing about it is, we're in the Big 12, so we've got a bunch of great opponents all year. We're going to continue to try to prepare for that," McGuirl said. "That's all it is. It's a long season."
McGuirl won't concede an inch.
"We're not going to fold. We're not going to give up. We're not going to look at any opponent like, 'Oh, they're too good,'" he said. "We're coming to try to win every game, and we've got to pick our intensity up — and pick everything up — because I still believe in this team. I believe that we can get better."