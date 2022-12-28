12052022-mer-spt-kstatembb-18
Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a defensive stop late in a game against Wichita State on Dec. 3 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Big 12 named Tomlin the Big 12 co-Newcomer of the Week Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men’s basketball junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin picked up his first weekly conference accolade Tuesday when the Big 12 announced he was the co-Newcomer of the Week along with Grant Sherfield of Oklahoma.

Tomlin, who joined the Wildcats this season after playing two years at the junior college level, scored a season-high 26 points last Wednesday in K-State’s 73-65 win over Radford.

