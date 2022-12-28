Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a defensive stop late in a game against Wichita State on Dec. 3 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Big 12 named Tomlin the Big 12 co-Newcomer of the Week Tuesday.
Kansas State men’s basketball junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin picked up his first weekly conference accolade Tuesday when the Big 12 announced he was the co-Newcomer of the Week along with Grant Sherfield of Oklahoma.
Tomlin, who joined the Wildcats this season after playing two years at the junior college level, scored a season-high 26 points last Wednesday in K-State’s 73-65 win over Radford.
During that contest, he made 11-of-18 field goal attempts to notch the first 20-point game of his Wildcats career. He also came one rebound shy of a double-double.
K-State (11-1) is now the winner of five games in a row. During that span, Tomlin has scored in double figures each time and averaged 16.4 points per game.
The 6-foot-10 forward from Harlem, New York, is currently third on the team with 11.7 points per game and leads the Wildcats with 22 dunks and 1.2 blocked shots per game. He is second with 6.1 rebounds per game.
This is the third time a K-State player has earned the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award in 2022-23. Senior forward Keyontae Johnson received the honor on Nov. 14 and Dec. 19.
Senior guard Markquis Nowell was the Big 12 Player of the Week on Nov. 28, bringing K-State’s number of conference weekly honors this season to four.
Under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, the Wildcats are off to their best start since the 2016-17 season, when they opened with a 12-1 record.
K-State will get back to the court at 6 p.m. Saturday when it opens Big 12 play by hosting No. 24 West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum. The Mountaineers (10-2) have won four games in a row after taking down Stony Brook 75-64 last Thursday.