Kansas State’s Tim Tillmans prepares to putt a ball at the 18th hole at Colbert Hills on Tuesday morning. Tillmans had a school record-setting performance in the second day of the Norman Regional on Tuesday.
Kansas State’s Tim Tillmans made school history during the second round of 2022 NCAA Norman Regional at Jimmie Austin Golf Club Tuesday.
Tillmans shot a five-under 67, which is the lowest round by a Wildcat golfer in NCAA Regional/Championship history. Of the 75 golfers competing in Norman on Tuesday, Tillmanns’ round tied for the lowest score of the day. The junior birdied six holes and bogied just one.
“He was very steady all day. He kept the ball in play, hit a lot of greens and made a few putts down the stretch,” head coach Grant Robbins said of the Cologne, Germany, product. “He’s been struggling this spring, so it’s definitely good to see him regain his form and get some confidence going.”
After his strong showing, Tillmans heads into Day 3 with a shot at advancing to the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf National Championship as an individual. The top individual in each regional from a non-advancing team will earn a spot at the national championship.
Will Hopkins and Nicklaus Mason sit tied in 36th place with a 4-over 148.
Laurenz Schiergen and Luke O’Neil head into Day 3 in 62nd (9-over 153) and 65th (10-over 154) respectively.
“The conditions were actually tougher, and we were 14 shots better than yesterday,” Robbins said. “The difference was I thought we did a much better job of being committed and making confident aggressive swings. We have to take that same mentality out there again tomorrow and see what happens.”
Tillmans’ performance elevated K-State into a tie for ninth with an even-par 288 after two days.