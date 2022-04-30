Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) celebrates after a rushing touchdown from Deuce Vaughn (22) in a game against West Virginia on Nov. 13. Thompson was drafted on Saturday in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.
Kansas State defenders Reggie Stubblefield (1) and Russ Yeast (2) celebrate in the Wildcats’ West Virginia on Nov. 13. Yeast, a transfer from Louisville, was drafted on Saturday in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
Kansas State had to wait nearly seven full rounds to hear the name of one their of their players called during the 2022 NFL Draft, but with 16 picks to go, two K-State players were selected down the stretch.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson and safety Russ Yeast were selected just six picks apart Saturday afternoon. Their selection marks the first time since 2019 that multiple Wildcats were drafted (Dalton Risner and Duke Shelley).
Thompson was picked up with the 26th pick of the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins and Yeast, who transferred to K-State last season from Louisville, was selected with the 32nd pick of the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams.
Thompson was the first K-State quarterback drafted since Josh Freeman was selected with the 17th overall pick in 2009. He played in 45 career games with 40 starts over five seasons.
The Independence, Mo. native's 40 starts and 24 career wins are the most among all Wildcat quarterbacks since at least 1990. Thompson is the only player in school history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career.
He set the program record for lowest interception percentage (1.81), which is the seventh best mark in Big 12 history.
Thompson ranks second in school history in passing touchdowns (42), passing yards (7,134), completions (552) and total offensive yards (8,221).
Thompson is the first K-State player drafted by the Dolphins since Daniel Thomas back in 2011.
Yeast was a First Team All-Big 12 safety during his one season in Manhattan after recording 48 tackles, four interceptions and 14 total passes defended during the 2021 campaign.
He led the Big 12 in passes defended and ranked 14th in country and second in the Big 12 in interceptions.
Over his five-year college career, Yeast totaled 185 tackles, five picks and 24 total passes defended.
Offensive lineman Josh Rivas signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent soon after the draft ended.
The Hutchinson High School grad was a four-year letterwinner for K-State. He played in 46 career games with 23 starts.
In 2021, Rivas did not allow a sack.
Several other Wildcat players are expected to be picked up as undrafted free agents over the next several days.