Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) hands off a ball to Deuce Vaughn (22) in a game against West Virginia on November 13. Thompson signed a four-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Friday morning.
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson inked a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins Friday morning.
Thompson, who was drafted as the 247th pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, signed a deal worth roughly $3.7 million, including an $82,000 signing bonus.
The former Wildcat is reported to make $705,000 during his rookie season.
Thompson threw for 2,113 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions last season, while rushing for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
The Independence, Mo. native threw for 7,134 yards, 42 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over his five year career while rushing for just over 1,000 yards and picking up 26 touchdowns on the ground.
“It was one of the best moments of my life,” Thompson said of being drafted in an interview with K-State Sports Extra. “It literally paralyzed me hearing it. I literally collapsed and bent over because — I still can’t put it into words. My whole life, I’ve dreamed of getting that call and what that moment would feel like and what it’d look like, all those things. I’ve dreamed it, especially the past couple months, visualizing what it’d be like.
“It was 100 times better than what I expected.”
In Miami, Thompson will join a quarterback room that includes Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa.
“I just wanted to go somewhere where I’d be given a chance and where the coaches would believe in me, even if it was just the slightest amount of belief,” Thompson said. “That’s all I could ever ask for. I got it. I got an opportunity. I’m in a great situation getting to share the quarterback room with Tua and Teddy Bridgewater, two great players and humans. I’m just so excited to get there and to get to work.”
Miami’s offseason organized team activities will start on Monday and Thompson will report to rookie minicamp in Miami on June 1.
The Dolphins will open their preseason schedule on Aug. 13 versus Tampa Bay.