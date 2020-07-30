Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson made his third watch list of the preseason as he was named a candidate for the Manning Award.
The nomination joins Thompson's candidacy for the Wuerffel Trophy and the Maxwell Award. The Manning award is presented to the nation's top quarterback following the conclusion of the postseason.
Thompson is ranked in Kansas State's top 10 in 10 career categories heading into his senior season. He is looking to become the first player in school history to throw for 6,000 career yards and rush for 1,000. He needs 1,605 passing yards this season to do so.
The Manning Award watchlist is composed of 30 quarterbacks. There are four Big 12 quarterbacks on the list: Thompson, Baylor's Charlie Brewer, Texas' Sam Ehlinger and Iowa State's Brock Purdy.