Kansas State had an ongoing competition at kicker and punter during preseason camp. But one player pulled ahead in the placekicker battle by the end of camp: Taiten Winkel, who joined the program last year. He has yet to appear in a game for the Wildcats.
There only are three “ors” listed on Kansas State’s two-deep depth chart for its season opener. Two of those are on special teams, at placekicker and punter, respectively.
At kicker, junior Taiten Winkel is locked in a battle with Ty Zentner. At punter, Zentner is trying to fend off Jack Blumer. (The pair both had plenty of opportunities last season, as each had at least 24 attempts.)
While head coach Chris Klieman didn’t shed much light on the punting competition Tuesday, he has an idea who he’ll trot out for field goals once kickoff arrives Saturday.
“Probably Taiten Winkel right now,” Klieman said during his weekly press conference. “Taiten had a really good fall camp, kicking with a lot of confidence, coming off his foot really well. I’m excited for Taiten.”
Those compliments aside, Klieman stressed the fight is far from over.
“We have an ongoing competition at kicker, an ongoing competition at the punter, an ongoing competition with kickoffs,” he said. “I think that’s healthy. I also know those guys all get along really well and are rooting for each other. I love that group, because they’re really close. I think the competition is helping those guys. But right now, we would run out Taiten.”
During his time at Halstead High in Halstead, Winkel was a star specialist, owning the school record for longest field goal. But since graduating, his experience in that area is scant. He started his college career at Butler Community College, where he mainly served as the team’s punter. He did make one field goal, a 30-yarder versus Snow College, in 2019. After joining the Wildcats, he didn’t appear in any games last fall.
Still, despite Winkel’s lack of field-goal reps in recent years, Klieman is more concerned with recent events. Namely, the “really good” preseason camp Winkel had last month.
“I feel comfortable to say Taiten could kick field goals,” Klieman said.
That’s the hope, anyway; Zentner has his eyes on becoming the No. 1 punter, placekicker and kickoff extraordinaire. His talent, Klieman said, isn’t in question.
He just wants Zentner to be able to catch his breath from time to time.
“I know he wants to do all three — and I love that he wants to — and he might be able to do all three and might be the best at all three,” Klieman said, “but somewhere along the line, we have to find somebody who can be winning one of those jobs so that Ty maybe doesn’t have to do all three. But we have really good competition and all of those guys are really good athletes.”