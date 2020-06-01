Bruce Weber looked on in horror this past week as protests took place in major cities throughout the United States as a result of the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers.
Weber, who leads Kansas State’s men’s basketball program, released a statement Sunday night saying that “as a coach and educator,” he’s been saddened by the ongoing racial strife in America.
“It is disturbing to see the many injustices and the divisions we have,” he said. “They show how much work still needs to be done to improve the lives of African-Americans.
“I was raised and got into the coaching profession to help others have the opportunities to reach their dreams. It is why I coach. I don’t pretend to know the pain that many of our players endure on a daily basis. It is part of my job to have these important conversations and help them develop into being great husbands and fathers and leaders in their communities.
“This is a time in history where we must open our hearts to others. It is a time for ALL of US to come together — no matter what race — and be part of the solution.”
Weber not only wrote the words “all” and “us” in all-caps; he bolded them, too. Weber’s longtime assistant, Chris Lowery, quoted the statement later on his personal Twitter account.
“Thank you @coachbruceweber,” wrote Lowery, who is the Wildcats’ associate head coach and also worked on Weber’s staffs at Southern Illinois and Illinois.
As a father, Lowery wrote that the past several days haven’t been easy.
“I have gone through the emotions of hurt, anger, and a feeling of helplessness because I’m raising a young man of color,” said Lowery, referring to his son, C.J. Lowery, a Manhattan High graduate. “We are better than this and it is time for us All to stand up to Racism.
“We must fight for change and No More Social Injustice!!!!”
Another K-State assistant coach was elated by a scene that unfolded Sunday. Shane Southwell, a former K-State player who is entering his first year as an assistant, quote tweeted a video Sunday featuring events in Flint, Mich. In the video, Genesee County — Flint is the county seat — sheriff Chris Swanson is shown addressing protestors after taking off his helmet and laying down his baton.
“The only reason we’re here is to make sure you’ve got a voice,” he said. “That’s it.”
Swanson went on, saying that Derek Chauvin — the Minneapolis police officer shown kneeling on Floyd’s neck who was arrested Friday — didn’t represent Genesee County officers, or law enforcement at large.
“We go out there to help people,” Swanson said, “not do that nonsense.”
After telling demonstrators that he wanted to turn the protest into “a parade,” the crowd began cheering. After the crowd began chanting “walk with us,” Swanson happily obliged.
“Let’s walk!” he shouted repeatedly as he started marching with the protestors.
In his quote tweet of the video, Southwell posted a message.
Seeing Swanson back up his words with action warmed Southwell’s heart.
“There is definitive proof that all cops are not bad cops,” Southwell wrote. “I would love my voice to be heard when I ask that all good cops continue to stand for injustices committed by their peers. Be the ones testifying in the courtroom against the unlawful. The biggest help can come from the good cops that are fed up with being associated with the bad cops! Our issue is with the bad cops! Times like this make the vision blurry! You want to know how to help? Help clear the vision!”
🗣 https://t.co/GmcOuIYU6j pic.twitter.com/21QvCzkyVj— Shane Southwell (@Mr_SSouthwell) May 31, 2020