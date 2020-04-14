Chuck Lillie doesn’t have every moment of Clemson’s 15-0, national championship season in 2018 seared into his brain. But he has plenty of memories that he’ll carry with him forever. Lillie plans to take lessons he learned during his time helping the Tigers’ defensive coaching staff, specifically coordinator Brent Venables, wherever he goes in the future.
Venables’ personality simply is that strong.
“He is an unbelievable person — probably the most intense person I’ve ever been around,” said Lillie, who Kansas State hired as a scouting analyst last month.
Thinking back on that 2018 campaign, Lillie said he’ll never forget Venables’ work ethic. His refusal to let a single second go to waste. And a dedication to preparation that was second to none.
“He made the most out of every minute of every day at every meeting, every rep at practice. For me, it was just a blessing to be working in the same room as him,” said Lillie, who served as a defensive graduate student intern that year. “To see all the ups and downs of a 15-0 season (was amazing). Seeing how he responded to adversity, seeing how he handled trying to come back from, ‘OK, we just beat Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl 30-3. That’s great. But now we’ve got to prepare for the national championship.’”
As Lillie tells it, he recalls how easy it would have been to become complacent. The Tigers boasted high-end talent at nearly every spot on offense and defense. They rarely were challenged during the season, with just two games decided by single digits; the other 13 victories came by 20-plus points, including their final 10. Following that 30-3 win over Notre Dame, Clemson turned around and handed Nick Saban the most lopsided loss (44-16) of his tenure at Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
While human nature leads most people to let up at times, Lillie said Venables, who played and coached at K-State in the 1990s under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder, wouldn’t allow it.
“He clearly had his heart set on being one of the best defenses in the country and being a national championship team,” Lillie said. “He knew we had the players to do it, and the intensity and focus that he brought every single day ... from Aug. 1 to Jan. 7 when we won the national championship, was just unbelievable.”
The raw numbers back it up.
Clemson led the country in scoring defense (13.1 points per game) for the first time in school history, also setting a single-season program record for sacks (54) along the way. The Tigers also ranked fourth nationally in rushing defense (96.3 yards per game) and fifth in total defense (285.9 ypg) in 2018.
Individual awards and accolades are also a testament to that unit’s greatness.
Five players were first or second-team All-Americans, with a pair of consensus selections in defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins. Ferrell captured the Ted Hendricks Award, which annually is given to the player deemed the nation’s top defensive end. Ferrell, Wilkins and fellow defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence all went on to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft; cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive end Austin Bryant came off the board in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.
Lillie said one reason Venables’ players excel so consistently circles back to his neverending passion for the game — which “he really does crank up to another level,” on the practice field. When practices ended, it was a different story.
That led to numerous Dr. Jekyll/Mr.Hyde-type moments for Venables’ players.
“He’s just in such a different zone and gets in his element out on the field, it’s funny,” Lillie said. “He might be telling a player, ‘You’re terrible’ out during practice, and then back inside the building, he’s praising them. ‘Man, you had a great practice today’ and the player is looking at him like, ‘What are you talking about? You told me I sucked.’”
Attaining Venables' level of coaching greatness — he’s never had a losing season in more than two decades as a full-time assistant, a time in which he’s won 10 or more games 19 times and appeared in six national championship contests — takes an attention to detail some might say borders on the absurd.
Venables wants things done exactly the way he dictates.
Case in point: a Smoothie King run Lillie once made for the defensive coaching staff. Venables, as per usual, was “very specific” regarding his order. Venables wanted a small smoothie; the workers accidentally put all the orders in medium cups. That led to a back and forth between Lillie and the cashier. They weren’t going to charge extra for the mistake.
Lillie didn’t care.
“I’m like, ‘OK, you see the one for Brent Venables? You need to put that one in a small. I’ll take all the other ones back, but put the one with Brent Venables' name in a small,’” Lillie said. “The girl repeated herself and said, ‘I don’t think you understand. We’re not charging you for a medium.’ I said, ‘I totally get that, but you don’t understand. This man will say something about it.’ He’ll say, ‘Why did you get me a medium?’ ... He’s very attentive to detail, and instead of acknowledging, ‘Oh, I got free, extra ounces of smoothie,’ he would have asked me, ‘Why did you get me a medium?’”
Yet as demanding as Venables could be, Lillie noted the Tigers’ defensive coordinator was always generous. He bought the meals for the defensive coaching staff every Sunday, without fail. Venables, a Salina native, isn’t conceited or condescending; he has modest tastes.
The man loves his soup.
“I think if they were having lobster and steak and potatoes and this and that, and there was soup off to the side,” Lillie said, “I think he’d opt for the bowl of soup.”
As Lillie embarks on his first season at K-State, he couldn’t be more humbled to have spent a year under Venables’ watchful eyes.
“Being able to be a fly on the wall in the Clemson staff meetings and learning from ‘Coach V,’ I’m just extremely blessed,” Lillie said. “I’m fortunate (I was able) to be in the right place at the right time and work for the right people.”