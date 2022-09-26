A transformation happened Saturday night on the field of what Oklahoma fans call ‘The Palace on the Prairie.”
Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez disappeared. In his stead, Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez appeared, staring out at a mass of crimson and cream that oversaw a close Husker loss in that very stadium just a year ago.
K-State’s Martinez was undaunted, unafraid and unbothered. Throwing for over 200 yards and a touchdown and running for over a hundred more and four touchdowns.
Nebraska’s Martinez played three games in a K-State uniform this season. He seemed scared, timid and gun-shy at times. Haunted by the ghosts of two, three and four-win seasons in Lincoln and constant criticism and doubt. The senior quarterback seemed trapped in a prison of his own making.
And then, when things seemed to be at it’s darkest last week following K-State’s 17-10 loss to Tulane, an inflection point was hit.
Many K-State fans and media members both locally and nationally were starting to worry. The hopes and dreams of a revamped Wildcat offense led by an exciting and athletic signal caller who just needed a change in venue in Martinez seemed to be just that, hopes and dreams.
But Saturday was just the most recent example of this: physically, mentally and emotionally — Martinez refuses to be broken.
“This team, they installed a lot of faith in me and a lot of confidence,” Martinez said. “I felt like I left some heart out on the table last Saturday and it hurt. I feel like I didn’t do my teammates justice and I wanted to make sure I came out here tonight and they knew that I gave everything I had. I left my heart out there and I feel confident I did that.”
While some on the outside wavered in their faith of the quarterback, the locker room rallied around him, circled the wagons and made sure, not once but multiple times, that Martinez knew that he was their guy, no question.
“Trust me,” senior cornerback Julius Brents said. “(There) was not one guy in that locker room that lost trust in (Martinez) and our coaching staff. Nobody. Everybody came in with the right attitude. Just believe in each other. It starts with a mindset and mentality and that’s how we feel about it.”
And that support carried right over onto the field Saturday.
Martinez played hard. He made difficult runs, broke tackles, fought for extra yards and put himself on the line in service of getting the win. His teammates followed suit.
“Just the way that he played in every single facet of our football game (impressed me),” junior running back Deuce Vaughn said. “He was a playmaker, he was a general. Every time I looked over to him, there was a sense of calmness, but he understood that we’re gonna we’re gonna move this ball on the football field. ... We were behind him the entire game. And to see him put up a performance like that after what everybody was saying about him, oh man, I played my heart out for him today.”
But more than anything, Martinez enjoyed playing the sport of football Saturday more than he had in quite some time.
One can imagine how demoralizing it is to slog through four losing seasons, multiple major injuries including a broken jaw, all under the weight and pressure of Nebraska’s rich football history and tradition.
For four years, Martinez was doomed to miserably play the game he loves in Husker hell.
On Saturday though, Martinez played free as a bird, unencumbered by the past and fixated on the present.
“It’s hard for me to kind of just realize this moment, you know,” Martinez said. “It’s a tremendous feeling and (I have) a lot to be thankful for. It’s the first game my parents came to this year, also, and just to have their support and have this team’s support meant a lot to me.”
When asked if he thought Saturday’s win will go down as the greatest performance of his career, Martinez happily agreed.
“Being on a team like this, it’s a special feeling and one I’ve never had in my career,” Martinez said. “I’m just really trying to be thankful for it all and thankful that the guys believe in me to get it done.”
After Martinez scored K-State’s final touchdown of the tonight, he took a bow. In postgame, he credited the idea to an friend and former Nebraska teammate, and said that it just felt “fitting for the moment’.
Whether the bow was addressed at the Oklahoma fans, the many doubters and naysayers heading into the game or something else entirely, Martinez didn’t say. But for fans and his teammates, it was just another sign of K-State’s Martinez new reign as the head of the Wildcat offense going forward.
“It was one of those things where he put a bow on top of that game that he played tonight,” Vaughn said. “And man, it was still super exciting to see. It was one of those one of those things where it’s like, that’s my quarterback. And he showed everybody tonight exactly why he’s my quarterback.”