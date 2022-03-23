Kansas State’s new men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang spoke with K-State’s D. Scott Fritchen about his life and his coaching career just hours after the official announcement of his hiring.
The following is a selection from that interview:
FRITCHEN: What are your first orders of business as K-State head coach?
TANG: The three most important things are taking care of your players and getting the right staff and then it’s making sure the schedule is right. Those are the basketball things. The first order of business is to get with the guys and to look them in the eyes and to tell them who I am and what I’m about, and what I see for the vision of the program moving forward. Then I’m going to meet with them individually and know what their vision is individually and then show them how that can mesh with what we’re about as a program. Good business is when both people win. I know most guys’ hopes and dreams are to play professionally. My goal as a coach and for our university is to win on the basketball court and to win off the court as great citizens and great students. I’m going to show them how winning in the classroom and winning in the community relates to winning on the court. If you’re winning on the court, everyone can reach their goals and their dreams. That’s what I’m going to do first.
FRITCHEN: What are you looking for in assistant coaches and what will that process entail?
TANG: I’ve been doing this thing for a while, and I’ve had the honor and privilege of being able to mentor a lot of young coaches, and a lot of those coaches have grown up to be really, really good coaches right now at really, really good programs, and winning programs. For me, I want to find guys who love people, who are about the student-athlete, and they’re winners — winners — and family is extremely important to them. My calling in life is to help young men become great husbands who can become great fathers. You have to model it in front of them. I want men and women in our program who are able to model what it is to be a great husband or wife and to be a great father and mother. Those are the kind of people I want on our staff and in our program.
FRITCHEN: What will it take for K-State to win consistently in this league and to be in the running for Big 12 Championships each year?
TANG: You need some dudes, right? At the end of the day, it’s not rocket science. You have to get some dudes on campus. There was a time there were some dudes here, and there are a couple dudes still on campus. We just have to get some more dudes around them. The competition is what makes practice every day great, which allows you to raise your level of play when you face competition on the outside. We want to find guys who really embrace competition. If all these guys want to play professionally, guess what, when you go and become a pro, whether its overseas or in the NBA, there are other good players on that roster, and you have to compete against them to get onto the floor. You’ve got to learn to compete early in life. We want to find kids who are super competitive, and who don’t shy away from it, and they don’t care that there are other good players. Good players want to play with other good players. Bad players want to play by themselves.
We want to find dudes who want to compete, and they want to compete every day in practice, and they understand it’s what’s going to help them reach their goals and dreams. People say, “Get old and stay old,” and that’s a motto, and I’m all about it, but this day in age, because of the transfer portal and everything going on, it’s really roster management. I’m going to just say that I want guys who are competitive and want to get better every day, and they want to be in the gym, and they don’t want a lot of distractions in their lives, and they’re addicted to basketball — not gym rats, but addicted to basketball. They can’t go a day without it in their hand, and they can’t go an hour without holding one. Those are the kind of guys who are going to want to be in Manhattan, Kansas, and who we’re going to get to Manhattan, Kansas. Guys who are about other stuff, and want to go out and party, those aren’t the guys. We’re going to spend a lot of time evaluating the character and the drive and their “why” before we bring them to campus.
FRITCHEN: What is the message you want to share with potential Kansas State recruits out there?
TANG: If you want to play in one of the best homecourts, and in front of the greatest fans in America, we have a place for you. If you want to compete in the best league in the country every night, going against the best players in America, we have a place for you. If you want to be in an environment where you’re going to be loved, challenged, and pushed to be your very best version of yourself on and off the court, we have a place for you. I believe that we’re going to find guys that that resonates with.
FRITCHEN: Was there one player or one game that you remember at Bramlage that was a nightmare for you?
TANG: I remember multiple games. That team with Denis Clemente and Jacob Pullen, they were a terror. Those two guards, man, I don’t know, we may have beat them one time with that group, and I think that was the year they went to the Elite Eight. That team was so special. And then, I don’t think we played the game at Bramlage, but when they had Billy Walker and Michael Beasley at our place, Beasley went for 44 and Walker went for 31 and the rest of the team scored 11 points. We happened to win the game, but those two dudes, holy cow. Then the year that Shane Southwell was their four man with Rodney McGruder and it was impossible to guard them. Then the other year when they had Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade, I just remember Dean Wade scoring however he wanted to score, and thinking to myself, “Man, this is how other people felt when we had Jonathan Motley.” There was no answer for Dean Wade.
Just incredible environments and incredible teams. There was a stretch there where five-consecutive games where the game came down to one possession. I don’t know if we were on the winning side of many of those, but there’ve been some incredible battles. I’m just happy I’ll be on the side where everybody is cheering for us this time and not yelling at us.
FRITCHEN: What else would you like to say to K-Staters as you begin this chapter as K-State head coach?
TANG: When I read about Kansas State basketball and the rich history and traditions, my heart swells, but I also feel a burden as coach because I’ve become the steward, and I’ve been entrusted with such a tremendous program and history. I can’t do this by myself. To all our alumni and legends, this is your program, and I’m just the dude who’s doing it right now. I’m a servant, and I’m here for you guys. I want you to know that this is your program, and you’re important to this program and to the future of the program — not just the past but the future.
Your investment and your time, coming by and talking to the guys and spending time with them, and just your knowledge — your investment goes a long way. One of the best things we did at Baylor was our Vet Week, when all the former players would come back in the summer and spend a few days with our guys and just be able to talk to them. Some of the younger ones would play with them, but the older ones would just pour into their lives. There’s something about someone who’s done it before and who’s been there that goes a lot farther than a coach telling them.