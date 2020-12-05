After catching a crossing route over the middle, two defenders stood between Malik Knowles and the end zone. A rangy, 6-foot-2 sophomore wide receiver, Knowles is known for his speed and elusiveness, not brute strength.
He went against his nature on this catch-and-run, however.
Knowles shook off a head-on tackle attempt by Texas defensive back Chris Brown. Knowles then tucked inside and ducked out of reach of the arms of Longhorn linebacker Jaylan Ford.
Though his progress toward the goal line slowed, it wasn't stopped.
He finally came to a halt after running through the back of the end zone, nodding his head toward a photographer just in front of him before turning around to celebrate with his Kansas State teammates in the third quarter of Saturday's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
It was the second, and more highlight-reel worthy, of Knowles' receiving touchdowns on the day.
Though it wasn't enough for Knowles to lift the Wildcats over the Longhorns, the Mansfield, Texas, native had his best game of the season in the 69-31 loss.
"He's a heck of a football player, and when we get him the football, he's going to do the things that he does. We saw that today," quarterback Will Howard said of Knowles, who recorded game highs in receptions (six), receiving yards (95) and receiving touchdowns. "I know some injuries and some other things have held him out this season, but having him in there today and having the impact that he made really shows what he can do. I knew that he was due, so (I'm) happy having a weapon like him."
He wasn't the only Lone Star State prospect on K-State's roster to have a standout showing against their home state's flagship institution, though.
Deuce Vaughn, as he's done with regularity this season, made things happen nearly every time he touched the ball. And he did so in a variety of ways.
He had two touchdowns and 125 rushing yards on 10 carries. He caught four passes for 45 yards, the latter total the second best on the team Saturday behind Knowles. And Vaughn contributed on special teams, too, returning two kicks for 51 yards.
Those numbers didn't matter to him in the least.
"At the end of the day, winning the ballgame is the biggest thing when you step out on the field on Saturdays, and we couldn't get it done today," he said. "So good game (for me), but it wasn’t enough to get the win today. So (I've) got to get back to work.”
Vaughn has been K-State's most consistent offensive threat this fall.
Howard called Vaughn "special." Nothing the 5-foot-5 Vaughn — the pride of Round Rock, Texas — does surprises Howard anymore. He's seen it up close every day since the two 2020 signees joined K-State's program. Given his teammate's height, and listed weight of 168 pounds, Howard said it's likely outsiders are stunned the diminutive Vaughn already has become one of the nation's most dynamic running backs. (Entering Saturday, he was one of just two FBS tailbacks, along with Clemson star Travis Etienne, with at least 500 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards this fall.)
Vaughn's instant success, Howard said, stems from a football-focused mind.
"He’s an incredibly mature kid and an awesome teammate to be with — and a heck of a football player," Howard said. "And he’s proved that. He made some really, really good plays today. (I'm) just trying to keep getting him the ball more, and let him do what he does.”
That's the same strategy the Wildcats planned for Knowles at the outset of the season: get him the ball, and let him work his magic.
Yet lingering injuries, much like last season during his superlative redshirt freshman campaign, have hindered Knowles this fall.
He finally started to come alive in last week's loss at Baylor, when he took a jet sweep 75 yards to the house in the first quarter.
"That was a healthy Malik," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. "Last week was a different game plan. This week, we saw a guy who practiced all week. The week before, he didn't."
Regardless of Knowles' health on any given day, Vaughn said the talent remains.
"Of course injuries and having to manage those is going to be tough," Vaughn said, "but without a doubt, he's a big-time player."
Knowles didn't play against Iowa State, and his nagging health issues, Howard conceded, wasn't conducive to helping the pair develop that much-needed chemistry a quarterback and wide receiver strive to find in the passing game.
"But I feel like he’s a heck of a receiver and a really, really good football player for us," Howard said. "So continuing to work with him and all of the receivers we have will be really important for me and for our whole offense. He played a great game today, and made some really good plays. I salute him for that.”
There's no questioning Knowles' ability — with that 75-yard score last week against the Bears, he became only the second player in program history with a touchdown of that yardage via reception, carry and kickoff return, joining Brandon Banks.
Knowles isn't oblivious to his innate gifts.
"He's a very confident guy," Klieman said. "When we get him involved like we did today, he's an impact player. That's what we have to have."
That Knowles and himself had stellar outings against one of college football's most legendary programs — and one located in the state they call home — was nothing more than a statistical footnote to Vaughn. He would give back all his individual numbers for a victory.
Still, he took some solace in the fact that Knowles, who had an underwhelming sophomore season by his high standards, ended the 2020 regular season on a high note — and reminded any doubters he may have what he's capable of when his body is cooperating.
"Malik is a playmaker, and you saw that today. That just came from execution," Vaughn said. "We got the ball in his hands, and you see exactly how electric he is, making guys miss and outrunning (defenders). I love Malik. He works hard. That's a dude who (people need) to look out for in the future."