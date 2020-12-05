A perfectly played option for a touchdown. A lateral that still gained yardage. A slow-developing reverse that went for a score anyway. A senior quarterback in cruise control, making all the right decisions.
Texas had nary a misplaced step all day.
The Longhorns scored early. They scored often. They could have scored more late — but the visitors were content to let their backups play the fourth quarter. Texas simply scored at will.
All of it — the points and the yardage for Texas, the turnovers and missed tackles for Kansas State — added up for more misery for the Wildcats in their regular-season finale.
Pushing aside all the job-security talk swirling around head coach Tom Herman, the Longhorns pounded the Wildcats 69-31 Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
"I thought they had a really good game plan and their kids were ready to battle and play," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. "They took it to us. Disappointed in the loss, disappointed in the outcome."
The numbers told the story.
- 69 — Points; the fifth-most allowed in a single game in K-State history, trailing only three Oklahoma efforts (76 in 1942, 75 in 1971 and 70 in 1988) and one by Nebraska (73 in 2007). It also marked the most points ever scored in the series by either team, and the highest point total of Herman's four-year Texas tenure.
- 608 — Yards; the most given up this season and the most in Klieman's two years in Manhattan. The last time the Wildcats allowed that many yards came in 2018, when Kyler Murray and Oklahoma rang up 702.
- 7 — Rushing touchdowns for Texas, the second most K-State has allowed in one contest. Colorado, then the No. 2-ranked team in the country, ran for eight in 1989 in Bill Snyder's debut season with the Wildcats.
- 5 — Consecutive losses for K-State to end the regular season, the longest skid in Klieman's eight years as a head coach. The last time the Wildcats lost five in a row was 2015, when they dropped six straight.
It's not as if K-State (4-6, 4-5 Big 12) was devoid of positives Saturday.
The Wildcats had 448 yards of total offense, its most this fall.
Freshman phenom Deuce Vaughn accounted for 170 yards (125 rushing, 45 receiving) and two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Malik Knowles saved his best game of the season for last, hauling in two touchdowns, his first multi-TD performance since last year against Bowling Green. Knowles finished with game highs in receptions (six), receiving yards (95) and receiving touchdowns.
As good as the two Texas natives were, it wasn't enough to topple the Longhorns (6-3, 5-3).
Not even close.
For multiple reasons.
Will Howard, the freshman quarterback making his seventh career start, and seventh in as many games, had an uneven effort.
The good: He was 16-for-27 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns, both to Knowles. Howard also carried 18 times for 79 yards.
The bad: He threw two more interceptions, bringing his total on the season to 10 ... against eight touchdowns. Howard also lost a fumble.
"No excuses," Howard said. "I've got to take care of the ball better. There's no excuses for that. I need to take care of the ball better. That's been a problem that I've dealt with this year."
Texas defensive back Jerrin Thompson picked off Howard in the first quarter, returning it to K-State's 3-yard line. The Longhorns scored a touchdown one play later to extend their lead to 17-0.
In the third quarter, it was the same story.
Howard threw a point-blank pass to Texas linebacker David Gbenda. On the next snap, the Longhorns were in the end zone again, courtesy of a 32-yard strike from Sam Ehlinger to tight end Malcolm Epps.
The second-quarter fumble was the lone time Texas didn't capitalize. Even though the Longhorns started the drive just 13 yards away from the goal line, they didn't score, as kicker Cameron Dicker pushed a 30-yard field goal wide left.
Not as if Texas needed the points, though.
Aside from Dicker's missed kick, Longhorns' offense was a well-oiled machine.
Taking out its final drive, when it was bleeding time off the clock, Texas had 13 possessions Saturday; the Longhorns scored 11 times (nine touchdowns, two field goals). Other than Dicker's missed kick, K-State forced Texas to punt just once.
Ehlinger had a clean stat sheet, completing 74.1% (20 of 27) of his attempts for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He lost 6 yards on three carries, but Ehlinger didn't need to do much with his feet, anyway.
Not when his teammates combined to rush for 334 yards and seven touchdowns.
And it was a freshman — Bijan Robinson, the can't-miss five-star prospect from Tuscon, Arizona, ranked as the country's top tailback in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite — who stole the show.
Robinson outdueled Vaughn — barely — in all-purpose yards, finishing with 223 (172 rushing, 51 receiving) to Vaughn's 221. Vaughn added 51 yards on two kickoff returns, while Robinson sat out special teams.
He was special enough on the ground. So special, in fact, he set a single-game school record for yards per carry — eight attempts were the minimum to qualify — at a hard-to-fathom 19.1 (172 yards on nine rushes). That bested Gib Dawson's 1951 showing against North Carolina, when he averaged 16.1 yards per carry on nine rushes, finishing with 144 yards. Three of Robinson's carries Saturday resulted with him crossing the goal line, including a 75-yard jaunt to cap the opening drive of the second half.
Herman said the college game only recently began slowing down for Robinson.
"You’re either too fast or too slow to the hole, or you’re trying to make too many cuts," he said. "There’s a thousand things, a thousand bad habits that have to get fixed."
There wasn't much he needed to clean up against the Wildcats, though.
“That’s just the start for Bijan," Ehlinger said. "We’ve been seeing that every single day, so I can’t wait until y’all see that every single game. It’s going to be amazing.”
The chiseled 6-foot, 222-pound Robinson made a lasting impression on the Wildcats' defense, too.
"He's a very talented back," said defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who notched two tackles (one for loss) and a sack. "He just has a lot of intangibles: the size and speed and quickness. When those three things combine together, it makes a great football player. There were a few plays, just seeing him run — how quick he was, how big he was, super powerful. Credit to him. He's a great player."
Robinson wasn't alone in shouldering the load in the rushing department, as teammate Roschon Johnson had a 100-yard, three-touchdown performance of his own. Johnson ended with 139 yards and three scores on 14 carries, giving the Longhorns two 100-plus-yard rushers in the same game for the 36th time in their illustrious history.
For Hubert, the most frustrating aspect of Texas' explosive offensive output was the beleaguered state of the Longhorns' offensive line. Their top lineman, Samuel Cosmi, opted out of the remainder of the season at the beginning of the week. That led to a reshuffling of the starting five. Then the pieces moved around again after Derek Kerstetter — normally the starting center, who shifted to right tackle following Cosmi's departure — suffered a gruesome injury in the second quarter.
Yet the Longhorns shrugged off the absences as if nothing was amiss.
"They had key offensive lineman who weren’t in the game," Hubert said. "The defensive line was excited to take advantage of the opportunity with how disruptive we’ve been playing. But they definitely schemed our defensive line super well. Kept us out of the game for sure, especially with all of the quick throws, quick passes, all that kind of stuff."
No opponent ever had put so many points on the board against the defensive-minded Klieman since he became a head coach; Saturday was his 108th game in that role.
Klieman's mind already was on the future, whether that includes a bowl game or not.
He delivered a forthright postgame message in the locker room.
"I told them we needed to be better as coaches, and we will," he said. "And (I told) players they needed to be better, and they needed to take ownership of the program, because that's when we'll turn the corner: when the kids take ownership of the program and not the coaches. We have enough of the right guys coming back that I believe that that can happen."