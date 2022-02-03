Temple assistant coach Thad Ward will be Kansas State’s new wide receivers coach pending a successful background check.
The announcement from K-State came Friday morning.
The hiring was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel Wednesday night.
“We are excited to welcome Thad and his family to K-State,” head coach Chris Klieman said in a release. “He stood out in the interview process as someone who not only brings a lot of experience and familiarity with our program, but also one that possesses the energy and recruiting prowess that we were looking for. Our team, our offense and our wide receivers will all greatly benefit from his leadership and coaching style.”
Ward has been the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator at for the Owls since 2019 after three seasons as the running backs coach at Illinois.
He also coached wide receivers at Norther Illinois, Western Michigan and Gardner-Webb and running backs on Western Illinois.
“I’m extremely excited about joining the Wildcat family and this great staff that Coach Klieman has put together,” Ward said. “I’ve always respected the way his teams play and the culture that they have displayed on the football field. We’re just so happy and elated to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, and my family and I can’t wait to get integrated into the community.”
Ward started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida A&M before spending two years coaching high school football at Tallahassee Rickards High School.
During the 1997-98 season, Ward was coached by current Wildcat running backs coach Brian Anderson at Coffeyville Community College.
Ward was an all-conference selection as a Raven.
Ward returned home to Florida and played his final three season of college football at UCF where he caught 43 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown.
He has three kids, Jayda, Journie and Thaddaeus, Jr, with his wife Jocelyn.