Kansas State's game at TCU on Wednesday night followed the same script as numerous other contests this season.
K-State had the lead, 34-29, at halftime.
Along with leading scorer center Ayoka Lee, junior guard Christianna Carr — the team's second-leading scorer — was back in action after missing Sunday's loss to Baylor with a leg injury.
But K-State was still unable to come through Wednesday for its first Big 12 win this season.
The Wildcats trailed most of the second half as the Horned Frogs went on a 26-15 run in the third quarter to take a 57-49 lead as the third quarter came to an end.
The visitors fought back in the fourth quarter, and cut the deficit to 70-67 with 2:25 remaining. But the Horned Frogs scored the final eight points of the contest to win 78-67.
Lee again led the way for the Wildcats (5-12, 0-10), as she scored a team-best 26 points. She made 10 of 18 field goals, and went 6-for-7 at the free throw line 38 minutes.
A costly problem in the game for the Wildcats: 19 turnovers turned into 20 points for the hosts.
“There were some stretches in this game where we lacked some discipline to get the ball where we need to do move the basketball,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “Part of it is the confidence of being able to go make plays. When you are struggling against the press (defense), you are trying not to turn the ball over as opposed to trying advance the ball to go make a play. There were some stretches tonight we did some good things, and there were stretches tonight we were very tentative against (TCU’s) press.”
Lauren Heard of the Horned Frogs (8-9, 3-9) led all scorers with 27 points. Heard made nine of 16 field goal attempts and hit four 3s.
“(Heard) knocked the three-ball down at a high level,” Mittie said. “She is generally about a 30% 3-point shooter, so she really shot the ball at a high level. She gets to the free throw line. Her stat line is fantastic. She did it all tonight: nine assists, two turnovers and five steals. These are really good numbers.”
Mittie said he wasn't sure what to expect from Carr in her return from injury, but she felt healthy enough to play Wednesday. She went on to score seven points on 3-of-12 shooting. She went just 1-for-6 behind the 3-point line.
“She did not have a lot of practice time," Mittie said. "She was not able to practice (Tuesday). She felt a little better today, obviously. It looked like she moved OK on the floor. Obviously, not having her legs and maybe (she) just was not in rhythm. Sometimes they come out and play great. Sometimes they have nights like tonight where it is tough going.”
The hosts built a 68-60 lead with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats gave themselves a chance in the fourth quarter by drawing within three (70-67) with 2:25 remaining.
As they tried to tie the game, Lee had the ball in the post and passed to Sydney Goodson for an open 3-pointer. But Goodson’s shot rimmed out and the Horned Frogs grabbed the rebound.
“I thought it was a good chance for us to get one of the two (shots)," Mittie said. "Lee felt like she had a good kickout to Goodson, and Goodson had just hit a 3-pointer. Those are hard to argue with, so you kind of let them play in that deal. You are probably not going to get the same look for a (player) that had just hit a 3 like Goodson had.”
The visitors didn't have another chance as opportune as that one in the final two minutes, as the Horned Frogs pulled away for the 11-point win.
K-State still is in search of its first conference win of the 2020-21 season. The 0-10 record to begin Big 12 play is the Wildcats' worst start versus league competition since also dropping its first 10 contests in the Big Eight Conference during the 1992-93 campaign.
Next up is in-state rival Kansas on Saturday.
Mittie no longer thinks the team's long break — the Wildcats were on pause for nearly a month from December to late January because of coronavirus issues within the program — is an excuse this late in the season.
“We have been back long enough,” Mittie said. “I don’t want to talk about (limited practice time) anymore. We have enough practice time. We just need to play better.”