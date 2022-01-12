Kansas State Markquis Nowell (1) crouches after a go ahead three pointer from TCU's Damion Baugh in Wednesday night's game against TCU. The Wildcats lost 60-57 in a last minute comeback to the Horned Frogs.
Kansas State Markquis Nowell (1) crouches after a go ahead three pointer from TCU's Damion Baugh in Wednesday night's game against TCU. The Wildcats lost 60-57 in a last minute comeback to the Horned Frogs.
With less than two minutes to play Wednesday night, it appeared Kansas State would earn its first win of the season over a Big 12 foe. Up 57-52 on TCU, all K-State had to do was hold on in the final 1:48.
The Horned Frogs finished far better.
TCU scored the last eight points of the game, including the go-ahead 3 from Damion Baugh with 11 seconds to play, to send K-State to a stunning 60-57 defeat at Bramlage Coliseum.
It’s the fourth straight loss for the Wildcats (8-7, 0-4 Big 12). It also prevented K-State from winning in Bruce Weber’s return to the sideline. Weber had missed K-State’s last two outings because he had contracted the coronavirus. The head coach’s comeback wasn’t enough to turn the tide against the Horned Frogs (10-2, 1-1), though.
Perhaps the game’s biggest play: ahead 57-55, K-State inbounded the ball to Nijel Pack — its top player and best free throw shooter — with less than 20 seconds remaining. But TCU pressured the Indiana native into a travel, giving the ball to the visitors. Seconds later, Baugh knocked down his game-winning 3-pointer.
On the ensuing possession, sophomore forward Davion Bradford had an opportunity at the rim to put K-State back on top — but he couldn’t convert. TCU’s Mike Miles grabbed the rebound and nailed both free throws for the final points of the game.
But K-State had one last gasp.
Markquis Nowell, the Wildcats’ top scorer on the night with 18 points, released a circus shot from half court that hit off the backboard and nearly banked in to force overtime. But the ball rimmed out, sending K-State to its fourth league loss in as many outings.
Pack and Mark Smith had 10 points apiece, making them the only Wildcats other than Nowell to break into double-figures.
Mike Miles poured in a game-high 19 points for the Horned Frogs, while Baugh added 12 of his own.
K-State returns to action Saturday, as it remains in Manhattan to host No. 19 Texas Tech. Saturday’s game will tip off at 11 a.m. and air nationally on ESPN2.