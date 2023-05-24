Wednesday was a disastrous morning for Kansas State baseball, as the fourth-seeded Wildcats opened the Big 12 tournament with a 16-3 mercy-rule loss to No. 5 TCU at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
K-State (33-23, 13-11 Big 12) managed three hits against three Horned Frogs pitchers, continuing the trend of struggling offense that started in its losses to TCU on Friday and Saturday. Despite that, the Wildcats walked 11 times and drew a hit-by-pitch, but left 11 men on base.
Meanwhile, K-State had a hard time finding pitching solutions. Starter Owen Boerema (7-2) lasted just one-plus inning and allowed eight runs on six hits. Kyler Heyne replaced him and surrendered eight runs (two earned) on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.
The Wildcats' defense also committed three costly fielding errors.
K-State put two men on base with one out in the top of the first when Cash Rugely singled and stole second, and Kaelen Culpepper walked. However, Rugely was thrown out trying to swipe third, and Brady Day struck out looking to end the Wildcats' threat.
It didn't take long for the Horned Frogs (34-22, 13-11 Big 12) to take advantage. Boerema walked Elijah Nunez to open the bottom of the first, and then allowed a single to Karson Bowen. Brayden Taylor struck a three-run homer to right field, making it 3-0 before K-State recorded an out.
Kurtis Byrne made it 5-0 with a two-run shot to left-center field in the first inning.
Things didn't get much better in the second. The Wildcats went down in order in the top of the frame, and then Boerema gave up three straight hits — including back-to-back RBI doubles — to start the bottom of it.
K-State head coach Pete Hughes then turned to Heyne, who brought the inning to a close while allowing one run, giving TCU an 8-0 advantage.
The Horned Frogs put up a two-spot in the third and blew open the game with six runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth.
The Wildcats notched their first run in the top of the fourth when Roberto Pena took a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to drive in Day. In the next at-bat, Raphael Pelletier flew out to right field, which allowed Nick Goodwin to tag and score from third.
K-State added one more run in the top of the fifth when Cole Johnson singled up to middle to bring home Day.
Blake Corsentino and Andrew Evans combined to hold TCU scoreless in the final 2 1/3 innings of the game, which ended after 6 1/2 frames because of the run rule.
Nunez led the Horned Frogs with four hits, while Bowen had three and three other players had two apiece. TCU outhit the Wildcats 17-3.
K-State will now take on the loser of Wednesday afternoon's matchup between No. 8 Kansas and No. 1 Texas at 9 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game.