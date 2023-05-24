05222023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-6
Kansas State head baseball coach Pete Hughes waits out a replay review during a Big 12 Conference game against TCU on Saturday at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Wednesday was a disastrous morning for Kansas State baseball, as the fourth-seeded Wildcats opened the Big 12 tournament with a 16-3 mercy-rule loss to No. 5 TCU at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

K-State (33-23, 13-11 Big 12) managed three hits against three Horned Frogs pitchers, continuing the trend of struggling offense that started in its losses to TCU on Friday and Saturday. Despite that, the Wildcats walked 11 times and drew a hit-by-pitch, but left 11 men on base.

