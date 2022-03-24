Jerome Tang stood in front of a packed crowd filled with excited Kansas State fans all anxiously waiting to hear the first official words of their men's basketball program's new head coach.
“It’s a great day to be a Wildcat,” Tang said matter-of-factly as a polite applause followed.
After a couple of loud claps to psych himself up, Tang was ready to try again.
“Nah, nah, my bad, let’s do that again,” Tang said as he extended both fists into the air before yelling, “IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE WILDCAT!”
The crowd roared.
Tang, the 25th head coach in program history, held his introductory press conference Thursday afternoon in the Shamrock Zone in the northwest concourse of Bramlage Coliseum.
The press conference followed the official news of Tang’s hiring on Monday, which wrapped up a 12-day coaching search for athletics director Gene Taylor and the rest of the K-State search committee.
“There was a high interest in this program,” Taylor said before introducing Tang. “There was a high interest because of the history of this program, there’s a high interest because of the players that were here and there was high interest because it was K-State basketball.”
Taylor said that they interviewed seven or eight different candidates for the position, but since they were in Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament when former head coach Bruce Weber resigned, and Tang, then the associate head coach for Baylor and an assistant under Bears head coach Scott Drew for 19 years, was also there for the same reason, the soon-to-be head coach got the first bite at the apple.
He did not disappoint.
“We met Jerome in Kansas City and we met him for an hour,” Taylor said. “I didn’t really know who he was personally. I’d heard of him. He was identified really early in the process as someone we wanted to talk to. And I will tell you, that after that first hour, the bar had been set pretty high. Whoever we talked to after that was going to have to match that bar. And we talked to some great candidates, all head coaches, and every time, we kept coming back to Jerome.”
On Thursday, K-State fans both in Shamrock Zone and around the country got a taste of what impressed Taylor so much after that first meeting.
“Our program will be marked by three things,” Tang said. “We’re going to be tough, we’re going to be appreciative and we’re going to be passionate.”
Tang started his opening statements by thanking everyone at Baylor, including his former head coach. While he stated his appreciation for his nearly two decades in Waco, he also made it clear where his loyalties now lie heading forward.
“What I’ve found watching over the years when coaches leave programs and people leave and get other jobs there’s this deep divide that takes place and it severs ties,” Tang said. “I’m going to let y’all know, that’s not going to happen except for two or three nights a year when it’s going to be real, real tough… on them.”
Tang talked about the research he did before accepting the job. He researched Manhattan, K-State, Gene Taylor, and he even did a zoological deep-dive on Wildcats, information he used to address the current K-State players who were sitting in the second row.
“There are two species of Wildcat, there’s the European Wildcat and the African Wildcat, but they have a couple of things in common,” Tang said. “They’re intelligent and they’re active. So, that fits great, because, on the court, we’re going to be smart and aggressive. There’s one other common trait they have and that’s that they’re nocturnal. So fellas, I expect you to be up in the gym at night, getting up shots. Stay away from Aggieville, get up shots.”
Tang met with K-State players Wednesday night for the first time. He plans on doing one-on-one meetings with every member of the Wildcat roster within the next couple of weeks.
“I want to build it inside out,” Tang said. “I want to take care of home first: touch base with the players, hire a staff, figure out what it is that we need and then recruiting.”
Tang also said that he hopes to have most of his staff nailed down within the next week. It’s already been reported by multiple national outlets that Tang will hire Texas assistant Ulric Maligi as his associate head coach but nothing has been made official by K-State.
He also said that, despite only being officially on the job for four days, he’s already started recruiting.
“Recruiting is like shaving,” Tang said. “You’ve got to do it every day, or you look bad.”
Tang will stay in Manhattan and hit the ground running while his wife, Careylyen, and his two kids return to Texas. His son, Seven, is a freshman at Baylor and his daughter, Aylyn, is nearing the end of her senior year of high school.
Tang ended the press conference by assuring Wildcat fans that good thing would be on the way soon. He expects to win and he expects to do so quickly.
“This is just the start of some really, really big things,” Tang said. “And with everyone’s help, with all of the K-State family, Wildcat nation, we’re going to accomplish great things together and it’s not going to take long. I didn’t come to rebuild, I came to elevate.”