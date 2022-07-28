The growth process has been in full swing at the Ice Family Basketball Training Center.
New Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and staff have been hard at work elevating the program in their first offseason since arriving in Manhattan earlier this year, building the program on the back of cohesion, determination and buy in.
It all started with the two holdovers from last season — senior point guard Markquis Nowell and junior forward Ismael Massoud. It was those two and shooting guard Nijel Pack (who transferred to Miami back in April) who Tang identified as being up to the standard that he wanted to set for the program moving forward.
Since then, Tang has been amazed by the effort and enthusiasm that Nowell and Massoud have shown in taking ownership of Tang’s roster construction project.
“I don’t know that we would have an almost complete roster now, or as good of a roster, without those two,” Tang said. “And they get a ton of credit for the group of men that are now on our campus because they did such a great job of talking about our university and community here in Manhattan. And then they just have really bought into the vision that the staff has for this program. I don’t have enough words or praises that I could say for the type of young men that they are and how blessed we are as a staff and how blessed, I believe, this community, this university should feel to have both those guys here on campus.”
Nine other players have joined the Wildcats’ roster so far, including six Division-1 transfers: Cam Carter (Mississippi State), Jerrell Colbert (LSU), Tykei Greene (Stony Brook), Abayomi (Baybe) Iyiola (Hofstra), David N’Guessan (Virginia Tech) and Desi Sills (Arkansas State); two incoming freshmen: Taj Manning (Missouri) and Dorian Finister (Louisiana); and one junior college transfer in Chipola College’s (Florida) Na’Qwan Tomlin.
Even though Nowell and Massoud have been in Manhattan a year longer than the nine new guys, the new system, culture and way of doing things that Tang and his staff are implementing are still alien to everyone.
“As far as what we’re doing on the floor, it’s new for everyone,” Tang said. “We have a group of guys that I believe are buying in to doing something different than they’ve done in the past. ... We have a variety of guys coming from different backgrounds and different experiences. But, what they have in common is that they’re all winners. They’re really willing to buy in to do what needs to be done for us to be as successful as possible and (Nowell and Massoud) are two of the guys in that that are helping to lead the way.”
While Tang didn’t single out any other players, he’s been pleased with the team’s progress as a whole and has found himself floored seeing the bonds that are already being formed.
“I think every one of them has a little something about them that, as a coach, you go, ‘Man, I didn’t realize he could do that,’ or, ‘He did this this well,’” Tang said. “Whether it’s how they move their feet or how they jump, shoot, dribble or pass. And so collectively, as a group, I think their buy-in, their competitiveness and just how they’re really coming together has been pleasantly surprising.”
Part of that progress has come in the gym. On Instagram, videos have been posted when the players have added at least 10 pounds of muscle since they arrived on campus. Tomlin was the first and earlier this week, Carter was the next to join the club.
That physical development now is key going into the fall. Sprints that are run and tires that are flipped in the heat of summer prepare the players for the grind of the Big 12 schedule.
“We have two goals for the guys for this summer,” Tang said. “The number one goal was to get Big 12 bodies. They really needed to buy in to nutrition with (assistant sports dietitian and nutritionist Katie LeMair) and in the weight room with (strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier). Katie and Coach Phil have done an unbelievable job with these guys. I think we’re gonna have five, maybe six guys that have passed the 10 pounds of muscles threshold here pretty soon and we still have another five weeks or so before we come back in August.
“Goal number two is just be in the gym and get up as many shots as possible. You know, set some goals to hit shooting-wise and the guys have bought into that. I think as far as laying the type of culture that we want, guys who are in the weight room or in the gym, they’ve done a really good job of that.”
And while Tang had nothing but good things to say about the players currently on the roster, he and the staff haven’t given up on finding at least one more piece for the 2023 season.
“We’re always actively looking to add something that’s going to make the roster better,” Tang said. “Sometimes it’s making it better by filling a void, sometimes making it better by adding depth. You know, so we’re always going to be looking and turning over rocks to find what we’re looking for. You know, we believe that there’s still a couple of guys that could help us be a better team and have program and let us do a better job moving forward. So there we are, we’re in pursuit.”