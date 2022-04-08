Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang announced the fourth member of his coaching staff Friday afternoon.
Baylor grad assistant Austin Carpenter is joining the Wildcats as Tang’s new director of player development.
“I’m excited to be able to add another outstanding individual to the staff like Austin,” said Tang. “He is someone that I got to know the past two years at Baylor, and he played a big part in the success we had there as a graduate assistant. He is a super-talented individual who has great experience in recruiting strategy and operations as well as in the total development of the student-athlete. He will play a significant role in the evaluation of the entire program. I’m happy for him to take this next step in his career with us at K-State.”
Carpenter spent two seasons in Waco, working alongside Tang during the school’s best two-year stint in program history.
The Bears went 55-9, winning two Big 12 regular season titles and a national title in 2021.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Kansas State family after spending the past two seasons with Coach Tang in Waco,” Carpenter said. “Coach Tang firmly believes in developing people beyond the game of basketball, and I look forward to continuing to serve alongside him with our staff. This is a historic program that helps student-athletes succeed both on and off of the court that I feel blessed and excited to be a part of. The future is bright in Manhattan as the standard continues to be elevated here!”
Before his time in Waco, Carpenter worked in recruiting operations as an undergraduate at Oklahoma for the football and golf programs from 2018-20.
Carpenter graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Supply Chain Management from Oklahoma and is expected to add a Master’s degree Sports Pedagogy from Baylor in May.