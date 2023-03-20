Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang was selected as one of four finalists for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Basketball Coach of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Monday.
Tang joins Purdue's Matt Painter, Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Marquette's Shaka Smart.
There is a fan vote component. Starting on Tuesday, Wildcat faithful can visit www.naismithfanvote.com or Twitter (@MarchMadness and @naismithtrophy) to cast their ballot. Voting ends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 28. Fans are limited to one vote per day and the fan vote will account for 5% of the total vote.
The award will be given on Sunday, April 2, during the men's Final Four.
Tang has been named a finalist for several National Coach of the Year honors, including the Joe. B Hall Award (for the top first-year Division I head coach), the Ben Jobe Award (top Division I minority coach) and the Jim Phelan Award (Division I Coach of the Year). He's also been named district coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coach and the US Basketball Writer's of America.
Tang was the consensus Big 12 Coach of the Year, earning both the league coaches' and Associated Press' pick.
Tang has led the Wildcats to a third-place finish in the Big 12 and to its first Sweet 16 since 2018 after being picked 10th in the preseason Big 12 coaches poll. His 25-9 record is currently one of the best in the nation by a first-year D-I coach, trailing Duke's Jon Scheyer (27-9). His is one of two first-year coaches in the Sweet 16 (Xavier's Sean Miller).
The No. 3 seed Wildcats will play No. 7 Michigan State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a ticket to the Elite Eight. The game will be televised on TBS.