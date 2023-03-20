NCAA Kentucky Kansas St Basketball

Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Kansas State pep band after defeating Kentucky in a second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

 Associated Press

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang was selected as one of four finalists for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Basketball Coach of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Monday. 

Tang joins Purdue's Matt Painter, Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Marquette's Shaka Smart. 

