Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates after the Wildcats’ 75-65 win against Baylor on Feb. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum. Tang, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell all earned postseason honors on Sunday from the Big 12. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Postseason awards and recognitions were released by the Big 12 Conference on Sunday and several Wildcats were honored, including Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, who was named Big 12 Coach of the Year, and Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell, who were first team All-Big 12 selections. Johnson was also named the league's newcomer of the year. 

Tang is the seventh Wildcat head coach to earn the honor and the third in the Big 12 era (joining Frank Martin and Bruce Weber). He joins Weber as the only K-State coaches named conference coach of the year in their first season. 

