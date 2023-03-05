Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates after the Wildcats’ 75-65 win against Baylor on Feb. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum. Tang, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell all earned postseason honors on Sunday from the Big 12.
Postseason awards and recognitions were released by the Big 12 Conference on Sunday and several Wildcats were honored, including Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, who was named Big 12 Coach of the Year, and Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell, who were first team All-Big 12 selections. Johnson was also named the league's newcomer of the year.
Tang is the seventh Wildcat head coach to earn the honor and the third in the Big 12 era (joining Frank Martin and Bruce Weber). He joins Weber as the only K-State coaches named conference coach of the year in their first season.
The Wildcats were picked 10th in the preseason Big 12 poll after returning just two players from last year's team that finished last in the conference.
Not only did Tang have to deal with the stress and difficulties of a rebuilding a program in Manhattan (building a staff, recruiting, endearing himself to a new fan base), but he also brought in 11 new scholarship players in the span of just a couple of months, seven of which made significant contributions to the Wildcats' success this season.
After staying mostly unscathed through a not-so challenging non-conference slate, the Wildcats have soared to an 11-7 record and a tie for third place in a extremely difficult Big 12. Tang's 23-8 first-year record currently ties Missouri's Dennis Gates, Xavier's Sean Miller and Duke's Jon Scheyer for the best among first-year Division I head coaches this season.
His 23 wins tie Bob Huggins for the second-most by a first-year head coach in school history.
Johnson and Nowell are the 14th duo in school history to earn first team all-conference honors, but just the second in the Big 12 era (Barry Brown and Dean Wade in 2018-19).
They are just the seventh and eighth K-State players in the Big 12 era to earn first team recognition by league coaches.
In addition to that, Johnson is the 13th Wildcat since 1970 to be voted as the league's top newcomer, and just the second in the Big 12 era (Denis Clemente in 2009).
Johnson was also named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team while Nowell was named to the All-Defensive Team for the second straight season.
The All-Big 12 awards are selected by the league's 10 coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.
There was some thought that Wildcat senior guard Desi Sills was a strong contender for the league's Sixth Man Award while Nowell would be in line for Player of the Year and Most Improved. However the conference's coaches thought differently, awarding KU's Jalen Wilson player of the year unanimously while giving Jayhawk forward K.J. Adams Jr. most improved. Adams was also named defensive player of the year.
Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice earned sixth man honors and Baylor's Keyonte George was the freshman of the year.
Johnson ends the regular season averaging 17.8 points per game on 51.9% shooting, including 42.4% from 3-point range and 72.5% from the free throw line. He averages a team-best seven rebounds to go along with 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 minutes per game. He is one of two players (along with KU's Wilson) to rank in the top-5 in the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding both overall and in league-only games.
Nowell finishes Big 12 play ranking first in six categories, including scoring average (19.5 points per game), 3-point field goals per game (2.8), steals (2.8), assists (7.2), free throw percentage (91.1%) and minutes (38.8).
Nowell ranks third nationally in assists per game (7.7) and total assists (238) and is in the top-20 in five other categories, including fifth in steals (76), eighth in steals per game (2.5), 13th in free throws made (162).
The No. 11 Wildcats now head into postseason play on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. K-State is the No. 3 seed and will play sixth-seeded TCU at 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.