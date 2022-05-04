Kansas State announced the hire of Kevin Sutton, middle, as the program’s new director of basketball strategies on Tuesday. Sutton joins K-State after stops at Florida Gulf Coast, Rhode Island, Pittsburgh, Georgetown and George Washington.
A long-time college assistant and prep school coach has joined Kansas State coach Jerome Tang’s staff.
K-State announced Tuesday the hire of Kevin Sutton as the program’s director of basketball strategies.
Sutton comes to Manhattan after spending the 2021-22 as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast.
Before that, Sutton coached at Rhode Island (2018-21), Pittsburgh (2016-18), Georgetown (2013-16) and George Washington (2011-13). He also coached at James Madison (1988-90) and Old Dominion (1999-01).
Sutton also has 12 years of head coaching experience in high school including helping build national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) from 2003 to 2011.
He amassed a 489-102 record at the prep school level including two national championships.
“I’m really excited to add someone of Kevin’s caliber to our program,” Tang said in a release. “His extensive college experience, along with his time as an elite-level high school head coach, make him an excellent addition to the staff we have already assembled here. On top of these outstanding credentials, he is one of the most respected coaches in the country. I’m happy to welcome Kevin, his wife, Beth, and their four children to the K-State family. I know they are excited and ready to be a part of this special community.”
Sutton has also served as a coach with USA Basketball on three different occasions, most recently as assistant coach for two years (2009-10) for the USA Men’s Developmental (U16/U17) National Team. That team won gold at the 2009 FIBA U16 Americas Tournament in Argentina and the 2010 FIBA U17 World Championships in Germany.
“I am really excited about the opportunity to join Coach Tang’s coaching staff here at Kansas State University,” said Sutton. “I am confident that Coach Tang will build a first-class program that represents Kansas State University well; in the community, in the classroom and on the court.”
Sutton played collegiately at James Madison from 1983 to 1986.
He and his wife, Beth, have four children: Aaron, Kayleigh, Isaiah and Rileigh.