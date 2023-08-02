11182022-mer-spt-kstatembb-4
Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang sits on the scorer’s table before the Wildcats’ non-conference game against Kansas City on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men’s basketball now has a complete coaching staff again.

Head coach Jerome Tang announced Monday the hiring of Franklin Miskelly to fill the position of director of video and analytics, which was left vacant when Tang promoted Anthony Winchester to special assistant to the head coach in June.

