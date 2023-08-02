Kansas State men’s basketball now has a complete coaching staff again.
Head coach Jerome Tang announced Monday the hiring of Franklin Miskelly to fill the position of director of video and analytics, which was left vacant when Tang promoted Anthony Winchester to special assistant to the head coach in June.
Miskelly spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State under head coaches Ben Howland and Chris Jans. He was previously a student manager from 2019 to 2021.
“We’re excited to welcome Franklin and his wife McKenzie to the K-State family,” said in a written release. “We love his energy and enthusiasm and believe he will continue to grow our video and analytic operations. He comes highly recommended by Coach Howland, Coach Jans and his staff at Mississippi State.”
Miskelly started coaching at Winston Academy in Louisville, Mississippi, during the 2018-19 season. He also spent six months at Southern Miss between his two stints at Mississippi State.
He graduated from Mississippi State in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies before earning a master’s degree in sports administration in May 2023.
“To earn my first full-time position at K-State with Coach Tang and this staff is a surreal feeling,” said Miskelly. “I’m thankful beyond words that he has allowed me to join his staff and continue to elevate the K-State program. It’s not very often that your personal values align with your professional aspirations, so McKenzie and I are excited about taking this next step in our lives and joining the K-State family.
“Coach Tang really embraces the analytical side of the game and that’s something that I take tremendous pride in. I have a passion for accumulating data and presenting it in a clear and concise way that will help our staff better coach and develop our players.”