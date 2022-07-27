Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang’s inaugural staff is complete.
On Wednesday, K-State announced the hire of Rodney Perry as the program’s third and final assistant coach. Perry’s first day will be Monday.
Perry arrives at K-State after spending the past season at Link Academy in Branson, Mo. In that season, he helped build the Lions to a national runner-up in the program’s inaugural season.
Perry also recently led MOKAN Elite, an AAU program he helped found, to its third Nike Peach Jam championship (2016, 2019, 2022). The three championships are the most by any team in the 26-year history of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
“I couldn’t be more excited about adding someone of the quality – on and off the basketball court – as Rodney Perry,” Tang said in a written statement. “Obviously he is a terrific coach and winner, just look at what he was able to do in just one season at Link Academy and his many years working with one of the best grassroots organizations in MOKAN Elite. But he is more than just an elite basketball mind, he fits in so with our staff because of his values and character. I can’t wait for Wildcat Nation to get to know Rodney, his wife, Leslie, and their family.”
The Mercury reported last Thursday that Perry confirmed his hire in appearance on Coach Ken Carter’s podcast.
In all, Perry has 28 years of coaching experience with 15 of that coming at the collegiate level.
He spent six years as the head coach at Avila University, a school in the NAIA ranks in Kansas City, from 2010 to 2016.
Perry also is the co-founder and former head coach of both the Springfield (Mo.) Rockets (1994-2003) along with MOKAN Elite. With Springfield, he won the 1995 AAU National Championship.
He started his career coaching high schools in 1994 and has also coached at Southwest Baptist (2002-03), Duquesne (2003-06), Oral Roberts (2016-18) and Kansas City (2019-21).
During his time with the ‘Roos, he helped lead them to the school’s second-highest win total (16) in its last 19 season.
Perry has also helped develop multiple current NBA players during his career including Atlanta Hawk All-Star Trae Young, Detroit’s Alec Burks, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. and Philadelphia’s Shake Milton. He also coached former Kansas stars Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, both of which were drafted in the first round earlier this year.
“My family and I are extremely grateful and feel blessed to be joining such an incredible staff and university,” Perry said. “I know the goals that Coach Tang has for the Wildcat family and community, the expectations are extremely high. I am committed to working extremely hard to ensure that these goals are achieved. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the team get better on and off the floor and getting to know the Wildcat community. EMAW!”
Perry played collegiately at Arkansas-Fort Smith (1989-91) and Missouri State (1991-93). While in Springfield, he helped lead to the Bears to two postseason berths, including the 1992 NCAA Tournament
He was a two-time member of the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team after leading the Bears in the steals both years. {/span}
Perry was named to the Missouri Valley All-Tournament team after leading the school to its first and only postseason conference tournament title in 1992.
The Fort Smith, Arkansas native and his wife, Leslie, have two sons, Darris and Devrin.
With the hire of Perry, Tang’s inaugural staff — which includes associate head coach Ulric Maligi and fellow assistant coach Jareem Dowling, chief of staff Marco Borne, director of men’s basketball operations Bailey Bachamp, director of player development Austin Carpenter, director of video services Anthony Winchester, director of basketball strategies Kevin Sutton and strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier — is now complete.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program with this staff and their families,” said Tang.