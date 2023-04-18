FnR5MJeXwAAg7YH.jfif
New Kansas State men's basketball five-star commit David Castillo stands with the Wildcat coaching staff during a recruiting visit. Castillo announced his commitment on Tuesday afternoon. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang landed the first five-star recruit of his tenure on Tuesday. 

Oklahoma combo guard David Castillo announced his commitment to the Wildcats in front of a crowd of fans in the gym of his high school, Bartlesville High. 

