Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang officially added a new member to his coaching staff on Thursday with the hire of Anthony Winchester as the programs new director of video operations.
Winchester comes to K-State after two non-consecutive seasons at Southern Miss (2019-20, 2021-22) under third-year coach Jay Ladner. Winchester served as the director of basketball operations at Pacific University under former NBA player Damon Stoudamire during the 2020-21 season.
"Anthony is another outstanding addition to our staff," Tang said in a release. "He has great experience, having just finished his first season as an assistant coach at Southern Miss, while working with some great coaches. Anthony is one of the best players in Western Kentucky history and was recently inducted into the Western Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. After a successful college career, he spent eight years playing professionally overseas. Just like (Director of Player Development) Austin (Carpenter), he will play a significant role in the operation of our entire program. He is another guy the K-State Community will really enjoy getting to know."
After a Hall of Fame career at Western Kentucky from 2002 to 2006, Winchester spent eight years playing professionally in Spain and Puerto Rico.
After his professional playing days were over, Winchester served as a graduate assistant at Loyola Marymount during the 2018-19 season.
Winchester got his start in coaching as a graduate intern at his alma mater for one season (2008-09) before being promoted to director of operations in 2009-10 under coach Ken McDonald.
During his time as a player for the Hilltoppers, he helped Western Kentucky to 84 wins and three postseason appearances and one Sun Belt Tournament Championship.
He was one of 15 players named to the WKU Centennial Team in 2006 and was inducted to the Western Kentucky Hall of Fame in 2019.
Winchester scored 1,732 points in his four-year career, which ranked 10th on the school's all-time list.
As a senior, he was selected as an Associated Press honorable mention All-American, a Mid-Major All-American by College Insider and Fox Sports and was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year.
Winchester also finished as the runner-up to Indiana's Mr. Basketball as a high schooler at Austin High School.
"I am extremely humbled and excited for the opportunity to join Coach Tang's staff at K-State," said Winchester. "I could not be more appreciative that the next step in my development as a coach is to learn and grow under him and the staff, he is putting together at K-State. This is a historic program with a passionate fan base, and I can't wait to hit the ground running building relationships on campus and in the Manhattan community!"
Winchester is the sixth announced member of Tang's inaugural coaching staff at K-State following associate head coach Ulric Maligi, assistant coach Jareem Dowling, chief of staff Marco Borne, director of player development Austin Carpenter and strength coach Phil Baier.
Tang has still yet to fill his third and final assistant coaching spot.