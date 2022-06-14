Arkansas State's Desi Sills (3) shoots over Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) and Daniel Batcho (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Dec. 14 in Lubbock, Texas. Sills announced his transfer to Kansas State on Tuesday.
The Kansas State men's basketball roster got an injection of experience and scoring Tuesday afternoon when Arkansas State senior guard Desi Sills announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
Sills, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard, comes to K-State after spending the 2021-22 season with the Red Wolves where he averaged 12.6 points per game while shooting 45% from the field including 26% from behind the arc. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 turnovers.
He started in 27 of the 28 games he played in last season and averaged 29.7 points per game.
Before his time in Jonesboro, which is also where Sills is from, he played three seasons across the state in Fayetteville for the University of Arkansas.
While at Arkansas, Sills was the only player to compete in all 98 of the Razorbacks' games during the three seasons he was there, logging nearly 2,240 minutes.
During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while playing 20.8 minutes per game in a season where the Razorbacks advanced all of the way to the Elite Eight where they fell to eventual national champion Baylor and then-associate head coach Jerome Tang.
Sills was a preseason All-SEC second team selection by the team's coaches after ending his sophomore year (2019-20) averaging 10.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Sills shot 32.9% from 3-point range, including a team-best 45.6% over the final 14 games of the season.
Sills was a two-time first team Class 6A All-State selection for Jonesboro High School where he helped lead the Hurricane to back-to-back state championships, including a sterling 32-0 campaign in 2017.
In his senior season, he averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists and was rated as the No. 3 player in the state by 247Sports and was considered to be a top-40 point guard in the country in the class of 2017.
Sills is now the second player on the Wildcat roster who transferred from Arkansas State after fellow-senior Markquis Nowell made the jump before the 2021-22 season.
With the addition of Sills, K-State now officially has nine players on the roster. Tang has expressed a desire to get that number up to at least 11 before the end of the offseason.