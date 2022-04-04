K-State men's head basketball coach Jerome Tang speaks to an audience during a press conference in the Shamrock Zone on March 24. Tang addressed the large number of transfers from the K-State program during an interview on The Game, a sports talk radio show on 1350 KMAN.
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang addressed the current player exodus in the Wildcat men's basketball program Monday afternoon during an interview on The Game, an afternoon sports talk radio show on 1350 KMAN in Manhattan, with sports director Mitch Fortner and K-State football and men's basketball play-by-play announcer Wyatt Thompson.
As of Monday, eight scholarship players and nine total players have entered the transfer portal, leaving just three scholarship players (Marquis Nowell, Ismael Massoud and Logan Landers) for the 2022-23 season along with incoming freshman Taj Manning. Manning is a 6-foot-7 forward from Kansas City who committed to the former staff back in September and has not, as of yet, decommitted.
When asked during the radio interview about what his message was to K-State fans who are concerned about the attrition within the program, Tang assured fans that it was going to be okay and that they could relax.
"The guys that stayed belong at K-State and they want to be here," Tang said. "Some guys need to find another place where they can be more successful and some guys chose not to be here, and that's okay too. But the ones who stayed — Markquis, Ismael and Logan — those guys are here and they belong and they want to be here and the ones who come are going to be excited about being a Wildcat and playing for the best fans in the country."
Tang also said that he was not surprised by sophomore star Nijel Pack's entrance into the portal.
The subject of assistant coaches was also broached.
Last week, Tang and K-State announced the hire of associate head coach Ulric Maligi, assistant coach Jareem Dowling and chief of staff Marco Borne, leaving one assistant coaching position to be filled.
Some fans posited that former Wildcat player and assistant coach under Bruce Weber Shane Southwell might get a look for that final spot, but, when asked, Tang succinctly stated that Southwell was not considered for a position on his staff.
Tang also said that does not have a specific timetable set for his final hire, but is in process of talking to several candidates and wants to take his time finding someone who will be a good fit.
"I want to make sure the timeline is not only good for me, but good for the person I'm looking to hire," Tang said.