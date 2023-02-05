Serena Sundell scored a career-high 27 points Sunday afternoon, but that wasn’t enough to overcome a turnover-prone team performance as Kansas State women’s basketball fell at Texas Tech 78-68.
Despite putting up one of their better shooting performances in conference play, the Wildcats (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) committed 18 turnovers while hitting 43% (19-of-44) of their shot attempts and 26-of-29 free-throw attempts. They were abysmal from 3-point range, going 4-of-20, their second-fewest number of made triples in a game this season.
The Lady Raiders shot 48% (27-of-56) overall and 42% (11-of-26) from long distance. While they coughed up possession 17 times, they outscored K-State 25-17 in points-off-turnovers and 10-4 in second-chance points.
The Wildcats only led twice in the contest at 2-0 and 4-3 before Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) used two 7-0 runs to take an 18-13 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Raiders built a 38-28 halftime advantage thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Bailey Maupin and started the third period on a 10-4 scoring spree to go up by 14 with 6:27 left in the quarter.
Sundell took over then, scoring 10 of K-State’s next 12 points to power a 12-2 run that closed the Wildcats’ gap to 49-46. Texas Tech bounced back with five straight points and went to the fourth quarter on top 58-51.
After scoring 13 points — nine of which came at the foul line — in the third by driving to the basket, Sundell tripped early in the fourth quarter and slammed the side of her head against the court. She left the floor with 9:06 remaining in the game to receive attention from team trainers.
Brylee Glenn hit a pair of free throws and Gabby Gregory buried one of her two triples to pull K-State within five at 61-56 with 8:11 left. But the Lady Raiders went on another run, this time scoring nine in a row to push their margin to 70-56 with just under six minutes to play.
Sundell returned to the game with 6:56 left on the clock and, after Texas Tech built its largest lead of the afternoon at 76-60, she scored the Wildcats’ final six points — all at the free-throw line.
She scored 19 of her 27 points in the second half and went 16-of-18 at the charity stripe. She also grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, nabbed four steals and turned it over four times.
Gregory tallied 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting in 38 minutes, while Glenn had 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the floor and 6-of-7 shooting at the free-throw line. No other K-State player registered more than five points.
Bre’Amber Scott paced the Lady Raiders with 18 points, while Jasmine Shavers had 17 and Bryn Gerlich and Bailey Maupin had 16 apiece.
Gerlich made a career-high five 3-pointers as Texas Tech tied its second-most made triples in a game this season. The Wildcats struggled to guard the Lady Raiders’ inside-out game, as their defense frequently collapsed downward, allowing Texas Tech to kick the ball out to an open shooter on the perimeter.
The Wildcats have now lost three-straight games in Lubbock, Texas, and have dropped two regular-season matchups to the Lady Raiders for the first time in series history.
K-State sits squarely in ninth place in the Big 12 standings after falling to eighth-place Texas Tech. The Wildcats are 0-6 in conference road games.
They will have a week off before hosting No. 20 Oklahoma on Sunday. The Sooners (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) took down West Virginia 93-68 on Saturday.