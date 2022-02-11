Kansas State suffered its most lopsided loss this season, 95-50, at No. 10 Baylor Wednesday.
Many things went wrong for the Wildcats in the loss: junior star center Ayoka Lee got into early foul trouble, head coach Jeff Mittie received a technical and freshman guard Serena Sundell was knocked out of the game early with an ankle injury in the first quarter.
Mittie said it is questionable if Sundell will be available to play in the upcoming game against Kansas Saturday. She did not practice Thursday, and she was on crutches after the game Wednesday. Mittie said he felt it was going to be a Saturday afternoon decision.
The Wildcats are having trouble getting over the hump on the road in Big 12 play.
They have now lost four straight conference road games after winning the first two.
Mittie does not blame his players road mindset, though. The last four road games have just been against “really good teams” — the last three road opponents were ranked in top 15.
That has been a gauntlet for a young Wildcat team this season.
“You are talking about our team that needs to continue to grow,” Mittie said. “But I think a lot of it has just has to do with who we have been playing on the road — the margin for error is pretty slim. We have had things we have not handled very well: foul trouble, injuries. Those are things we have got to handle better going forward.”
And the Wildcats have another tough task on the road as they head to Lawrence, Kansas, for the second round this season of the Sunflower Showdown.
The Jayhawks are rolling after winning four straight games and five of their last six games.
“I think (Kansas has) a talented team,” Mittie said. “They have got a leading scorer in (junior guard Holly) Kersgieter (14 points per game). It should be a good matchup.”
The most important thing for K-State is going to be solving one if its own issues and keeping Lee effective and out of foul trouble.
“Some of it is (Lee) keeping her poise against all the things teams are doing,” Mittie said. “It gets frustrating for her to be held and pushed every trip down the floor… some nights it gets called and some nights it doesn’t. That is part of her keeping her poise because she can’t take herself out of the game. If she loses her poise, there is a chance she can be sitting on the sideline, and she does not want that.
“We have got to continue to help her and put her in the best possible situations, but she has got to handle those things better.”
Balanced scoring on offense has become a key factor for K-State since Lee’s 61-point performance against Oklahoma.
In the most recent win over Texas Tech, K-State had four scorers in double-digits.
“We don’t want (our guards) hesitating on the floor because they are so fixated on getting the ball to Lee, but we can’t forget about her either,” Mittie said. “That is a balance that any team has I think with any center, because they rely on the other four players to get (the center) the basketball. It requires a good balance of post touches and guard play. That is what we are still trying to be more consistent in.”
Especially if Sundell is unable to play Saturday, Mittie said it will be important to get some production sophomore guard Rebekah Dallinger.
Dallinger has averaged 4.3 points per game and Mittie said the Australian native is capable of knocking down some shots despite some recent shooting struggles.
He’s also hoping for solid production from sophomore Jada Moore and senior Cymone Goodrich at point guard.
After failing to complete a season sweep of Baylor, the Wildcats can complete a season sweep over Kansas after winning the first game at home 69-61 on Jan 19.
The game tips at 6 p.m. and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.