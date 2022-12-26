Kansas State football fans traveling to New Orleans to see the No. 11 Wildcats take on No. 5 Alabama in the 89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Dec. 31 will have the chance to attend a Mardi Gras-style parade the day prior.
The Sugar Bowl New Year’s Parade is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 and will pass through the French Quarter and along the Mississippi River. It will start at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street and hit landmarks such as the Old US Mint, the French Market, Cafe du Monde and Jackson Square before wrapping up at Canal Street.
Both Alabama and K-State will each have custom-designed floats in the parade measuring 50 feet long and 17 feet high. Fans who want to do more than just spectate can purchase a ride on one of the floats. The package also includes a pre-parade tailgate and more.
“We have fans coming in from areas that may not get to see Mardi Gras or to participate in Mardi Gras,” said Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley in a written statement. “So parade organizers have made it available for fans to purchase a spot on a float. It comes inclusive with throws and everything that you would need to participate. For many this will be a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
The Wildcats and the Crimson Tide will kick off at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 from the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans and on ESPN.
It will be the first-ever meeting between K-State and Alabama, as well as the Wildcats’ first Sugar Bowl appearance. The Crimson Tide has played in 16 previous Sugar Bowls.
“The Allstate Sugar Bowl is honored to host two of the best teams from the SEC and the Big 12 once again this year,” said Lloyd Frischhertz, the President of the Sugar Bowl Committee, in a written statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kansas State fans for the first time; and we’re always happy to have our old friends from Alabama back in town. We expect this to be an outstanding New Year’s weekend in New Orleans for the teams, their friends and family, and all of the amazing Wildcat and Crimson Tide fans.”