Kansas State fans watch the fourth quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game against Texas Tech on Oct. 1 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State football fans traveling to New Orleans to see the No. 11 Wildcats take on No. 5 Alabama in the 89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Dec. 31 will have the chance to attend a Mardi Gras-style parade the day prior.

The Sugar Bowl New Year’s Parade is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 and will pass through the French Quarter and along the Mississippi River. It will start at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street and hit landmarks such as the Old US Mint, the French Market, Cafe du Monde and Jackson Square before wrapping up at Canal Street.

