Football returned to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday. Just not the way those in the limited-attendance crowd wanted to see.
Arkansas State, a double-digit underdog coming off a loss last week at Memphis, scored a go-ahead touchdown with 38 seconds to stun Kansas State, 35-31, in the Wildcats' 2020 opener Saturday.
The game's hero was Jonathan Adams, the Red Wolves' star senior receiver. He hauled in the game-winning 17-yard catch, one of three touchdowns for him on the day. The three scores were a game high, as were his eight catches; his 98 receiving yards matched another game best, alongside K-State's Chabastin Taylor.
The game wasn't over following Adams' final touchdown catch, however, as K-State started its last drive at its own 37-yard line, and quickly picked up 14 yards following a 14-yard pass to Taylor and a 5-yard reception by Harry Trotter.
From there, the Wildcats' offense bogged down.
It started with a 6-yard loss by Thompson, on a sack from linebacker Fred Hervey. Thompson then heaved a long pass downfield toward Phillip Brooks, which fell incomplete. Though the Red Wolves helped the Wildcats on the play thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — giving K-State 15 yards — it still left the hosts 40 yards away from the end zone.
Thompson's final throw sailed over Brooks' head — a toss well short of the goal line.
Game over.
Upset clinched.
Entering Saturday, the Red Wolves only had one win over a Power 5 opponent in program history. That came in 2008, when they beat then-Big 12 school Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. After that victory at Kyle Field, they lost 20 straight games against Power 5 foes ... until Saturday, that is.
At least at the onset, it appeared Kansas State might run away with it. The Wildcats, as they so often do, came up with a key play on special teams on the first possession of the game, as redshirt freshman defensive back Will Jones blocked an Arkansas State punt. The hosts' first drive of the season started just 19 yards away from the end zone.
Just 19 seconds later, the Wildcats crossed the goal line, with fifth-year senior quarterback Skylar Thompson threading a perfectly placed pass to sophomore receiver Phillip Brooks for a 17-yard score.
Not even a minute and a half into the 2020 campaign, and K-State led 7-0.
But Arkansas State brushed it off and immediately responded, scoring a touchdown of their own — two, actually — on the very next drive. The first "score" was an incredible one-handed grab by the Red Wolves' star senior receiver, Jonathan Adams. After a review, however, the touchdown came off the board after it was not a catch.
No matter.
Arkansas State went right back to Adams on the next play, and this time, it was a no-doubt touchdown. Following a successful point-after touchdown, the Red Wolves leveled the score at 7.
After trading punts the next three possessions, Jones came up big again — this time on defense instead of special teams. Jones picked off Arkansas State quarterback at the Red Wolves' 49-yard line.
The Wildcats' then picked up yardage in chunks.
A 24-yard reception by Vaughn. A 12-yard reception by Taylor. A 10-yard rush by Thompson.
The drive ended in opposite fashion, though: a short, 3-yard rush by Vaughn, who scooted across the goal line for the first touchdown of his career, putting K-State back on top 14-7 following Blake Lynch's PAT.
Another player scored the first touchdown of his K-State career on the subsequent possession: tight end Briley Moore, a graduate transfer tight end, hauled in a 7-yard pass from Thompson, his childhood friend. That score ballooned K-State's lead to 21-7.
But then the Red Wolves took control, ripping off 21 unanswered points — a trio of touchdown passes, one to Adams, another to tight end Amos Giles and a third to wide receiver Rashauud Paul — to move ahead 28-21 at the 11:49 mark of the fourth quarter.
K-State is off next week before returning to action Sept. 26, traveling to Norman, Okla., facing Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and will air on Fox.
This story will be updated.